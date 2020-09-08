Power Rankings: Evans Scholars Invitational

The Korn Ferry Tour’s swing through the Land of Lincoln proceeds at this week’s Evans Scholars Invitational, contested for the first time at Chicago Highlands Club in Westchester, Illinois, approximately 15 miles west of downtown Chicago.

Chicago Highlands Club measures 7,490 yards, plays to par-72 and was designed by Arthur Hills. The links-style track, opened in 2010, was built across 270 acres and features views of the Chicago skyline.

With just four events remaining in the 2020 portion of the 2020-21 combined Korn Ferry Tour season, players are motivated to craft strong performances as they aim to improve positioning on The 25.

Who’s slated for a big week in the Windy City? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Will Zalatoris. The Wake Forest product has been a picture of consistency this season, having finished top-20 in his last 10 Korn Ferry Tour starts, including a win at the TPC Colorado Championship. He’s well-rested from a week off and will eye contention once again.

2. Davis Riley. The University of Alabama alum is the only two-time winner on Tour this season (Panama Championship, TPC San Antonio Championship), and could earn a Three-Victory Promotion to the TOUR with a win in the Windy City.

3. Taylor Pendrith. The Canada native has made 10 consecutive cuts on Tour, including seven top-14 finishes, and he stands No. 4 on The 25 as he moves to the verge of his first PGA TOUR card.

4. Lee Hodges. The University of Alabama alum has made nine consecutive cuts, including a victory at last month’s WinCo Foods Portland Open, and he went from February to mid-August (48 consecutive tournament rounds) without carding an over-par round.

5. Stephan Jaeger. The Germany native arrives in the Windy City with good vibes, having captured the 2017 Rust-Oleum Championship title at Chicago’s Ivanhoe Club. He won last month’s Albertsons Boise Open, as well.

6. Ben Kohles. The University of Virginia alum has been knocking on the door of his first Korn Ferry Tour title since 2012. His runner-up at the Lincoln Land Championship marked his third top-three of the season.

7. Nick Hardy. The University of Illinois product has made 15 of 18 cuts in his rookie Korn Ferry Tour campaign, including 10 top-25 finishes. He ranks fourth on Tour in total driving and sixth in greens in regulation.

8. Brad Hopfinger. The Chicago native has made 13 cuts in 15 starts this season, including four top-20s in the last five weeks, and will enjoy hometown vibes as he arrives at No. 36 on The 25.

9. Vince India. Also a Chicago native, India recorded a career-best T3 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship two weeks back, and he stands No. 32 on the Points List in chase of his first PGA TOUR card.

10. Harry Hall. The England native broke through with a runner-up at last week’s Lincoln Land Championship in just his fifth Korn Ferry Tour start, a massive boost to his scheduling outlook after beginning the year on conditional status.