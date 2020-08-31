Power Rankings: Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS

After Brandon Wu’s dramatic victory at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance – rallying from five behind with a final-round 65 at Victoria National GC – the Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to this week’s Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS in Springfield, Illinois.

The Lincoln Land Championship will be contested for the fifth consecutive year at Panther Creek CC, a Hale Irwin design that measures 7,228 yards and plays to par-71. Panther Creek also hosted an LPGA event from 2007 to 2011.

Past Korn Ferry Tour winners in the Land of Lincoln include Martin Flores (2016), Adam Schenk (2017), Anders Albertson (2018) and Xinjun Zhang (2019). Last year, Zhang won in a playoff over Dylan Wu, after both matched 15-under total through 72 holes.

With just five Korn Ferry Tour events remaining in the 2020 calendar year, players will aim to utilize the Lincoln land Championship as a springboard to a strong fall stretch in the chase of PGA TOUR cards via the 2020-21 combined season.

Who’s set for a big week in the Land of Lincoln? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Dylan Wu. The Northwestern alum made his first Korn Ferry Tour splash at last year’s Lincoln Land Championship, finishing runner-up on conditional status, and hasn’t looked back. Currently No. 11 on The 25.

2. Cameron Young. With a string of four consecutive top-15s this summer, the Wake Forest product converted a successful Monday qualifier at the Pinnacle Bank Championship into Special Temporary Member status, and he’ll aim to shake off last week’s missed cut.

3. Anders Albertson. The Georgia Tech alum is rounding into form with three top-15s in his last five starts, and will draw on plenty of good memories as the 2018 winner at Panther Creek.

4. Dan McCarthy. With a T3 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the veteran recorded his third top-five in five starts and also secured a spot in his home-state U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

5. Nick Hardy. The University of Illinois alum has recorded 10 top-25s in 17 starts this season, including T18-T5-T24 in the last three weeks, and he currently ranks No. 16 on the Points List.

6. Vince India. The Iowa alum followed a T11 in Columbus with a Korn Ferry Tour career-best T3 last week at Victoria National, moving to No. 31 on The 25 as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card via the combined season.

7. Curtis Luck. The Australia native broke through for his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, and after a week off, he’ll be well-rested to chase another title.

8. Marty Dou. The 23-year-old China native carded a final-round 65 for a ninth-place finish last week at Victoria National, and his results of late have trended in an intriguing direction – T29, T18, T9.

9. Brad Hopfinger. The Iowa alum has found a groove this summer, recording four consecutive top-20s, including a T19 last week at Victoria National, to move inside the top-40 on The 25.

10. Max Greyserman. The Duke alum recorded a Korn Ferry Tour career-best T6 at last week’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship, moving inside the all-important top-75 on the Points List.