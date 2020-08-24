Power Rankings: Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance

After Curtis Luck’s emotional victory at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, the Korn Ferry Tour proceeds five hours southward for this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, contested at Victoria National GC in Newburgh, Indiana, in the Evansville metroplex.

This marks the ninth consecutive season in which Victoria National will host the Korn Ferry Tour; 2019 marked the first Korn Ferry Tour Championship hosted at Victoria National, with Tom Lewis the runaway winner.

Although PGA TOUR cards will not be awarded this year upon the conclusion of play in southern Indiana, plenty is at stake. The top-10 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List through this week’s competition will earn starts in 2020-21 TOUR opposite events, and the top-five on a three-event Points List (Albertsons Boise Open; Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship; Korn Ferry Tour Championship) will earn exemptions into the U.S. Open at Winged Foot next month.

In addition, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will allocate Korn Ferry Tour Points at a 1.5 times multiplier, with the winner at Victoria National receiving 750 Points (the standard winner’s allocation is 500 Points).

The Tom Fazio-designed Victoria National GC measures 7,242 yards, plays to par-72 and is known as one of the premier tests on the Korn Ferry Tour calendar. Prior to 2019, the winning score had fallen between 6-under and 12-under in seven consecutive tournament iterations. Last year, Tom Lewis won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at 23-under total, five clear of Fabian Gomez.

Who’s slated to contend for this week’s title in southern Indiana? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Will Zalatoris. The Wake Forest alum is seemingly a factor at any given moment on the Korn Ferry Tour. One of the premier ball-strikers in the game, he has recorded nine consecutive top-20s and leads The 25.

2. Stephan Jaeger. The Germany native recorded his fifth Korn Ferry Tour title at the Albertsons Boise Open and didn’t slow down, firing a final-round 66 for a T5 last week in Columbus. He’s now seventh on The 25.

3. Nick Hardy. The Illinois alum has embraced the grind of the Return to Golf, recording seven top-25s in his last 10 starts, most recently a T5 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

4. Cameron Young. The Wake Forest product has taken full advantage of a successful Monday qualifier at the Pinnacle Bank Championship earlier this month, to say the least. His results in the past four weeks: T11-T14-T6-T2.

5. Davis Riley. The Mississippi native has recorded two Korn Ferry Tour titles this season, and he’s motivated to secure the third that would bring a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR.

6. Taylor Pendrith. The long-hitting Kent State product has recorded four top-three finishes this summer, part of a stretch of nine consecutive made cuts that has moved him to fourth on The 25.

7. Lee Hodges. The Alabama alum has been a picture of consistency this summer, with eight consecutive made cuts, including six top-20s and a victory at the WinCo Foods Portland Open.

8. Brad Hopfinger. The Iowa alum carded back-to-back weekend 69s to finish T18 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, his third consecutive top-20 showing.

9. Charlie Saxon. The University of Oklahoma product has found a summer stride, recording three consecutive top-20 finishes to move inside the top-45 on the Points List.

10. Stuart Macdonald. The Purdue alum clutched up on Sunday in Columbus, carding 4-under 67 to play his way into a spot at Victoria National, which he has played an estimated 30 times dating back to his college days.