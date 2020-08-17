Power Rankings: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship Series proceeds with this week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, marking the Tour’s 14th consecutive season competing at the Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course) in Columbus, Ohio.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed Scarlet Course measures 7,444 yards and plays to a par-71, and is known as one of the more demanding tests on the Korn Ferry Tour calendar, as players are required to utilize a variety of shot shapes while navigating lush rough.

Past winners at the Scarlet Course include Daniel Summerhays (2007), Harris English (2011), Justin Thomas (2014) and Scottie Scheffler (2019).

From 2007-2012, the event was played as the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Invitational, inviting top college players to compete – Summerhays and English won as amateurs.

The event has been played as part of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals since 2013, and was scheduled as a Finals event in 2020 before adjustments led to a combined 2020-21 season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic hiatus.

In lieu of the originally scheduled three-event Finals (of which the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship would serve as second event), this week marks the third leg of the four-event Korn Ferry Tour Championship Series, with all four awarding Points allocations at a multiplier.

The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship will award 600 Points to the winner (1.2 times multiplier), as did last week’s Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco to winner Stephan Jaeger.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance will award 750 Points to the winner (1.5 times multiplier).

The WinCo Foods Portland Open, originally scheduled as the final event of the 2020 Regular Season, awarded 550 Points to winner Lee Hodges, at a 1.1 times multiplier.

(The standard Points allocation is 500 Points to the winner.)

Who’s positioned to contend for this week’s title in central Ohio? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Will Zalatoris. The Wake Forest alum has been a picture of consistency in the Return to Golf, having finished top-18 in all eight of his starts in the Return to Golf. He leads The 25.

2. Taylor Pendrith. An alum of nearby Kent State University, Pendrith will bring good vibes into the week, on the strength of six consecutive top-22 finishes (four of which have been top-threes).

3. Cameron Young. The New York native has taken full advantage of gaining Pinnacle Bank Championship entry via Monday qualifying, to say the least. Three consecutive top-14s into this week.

4. Davis Riley. The University of Alabama alum is one way away from a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR, and he contended into the weekend in Boise before finishing T11.

5. Stephan Jaeger. On the heels of three consecutive missed cuts, the Germany native engineered his fifth Korn Ferry Tour title in Boise. He has proven that he’ll never shy away from contention.

6. Dan McCarthy. The Le Moyne College alum carded a sizzling 64 in the final round in Boise to record a runner-up finish, his second top-five in three starts. He now stands No. 29 on The 25.

7. Brandon Wu. After entering 2020 with conditional status, the Stanford alum has proven a quick study. With a runner-up finish in Boise in just his fourth start, he now stands No. 41 on The 25.

8. Dylan Wu. The Northwestern alum has recorded nine top-25 finishes in 16 starts this season, including in three of his last four. He has maintained a lofty position inside The 25 all season, currently sixth.

9. Ben Kohles. The University of Virginia product will draw on past memories at the Scarlet Course, having won the 2012 event in a playoff over Luke Guthrie. Kohles stands No. 15 on The 25.

10. Camilo Villegas. It’s sure to be an emotional week for Villegas, making his return to competition in memory of his daughter Mia, who recently passed away after battling tumors on her brain and spine.