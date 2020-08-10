Power Rankings: Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco

After Lee Hodges’ emotional two-stroke victory at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz, his maiden Korn Ferry Tour title, the Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to this week’s Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, one of four original stops in the Tour’s 31-year heritage.

This week’s host venue, Hillcrest CC, joins Highland Springs CC (Price Cutter Charity Championship) as the only two courses to host the Korn Ferry Tour in all 31 seasons.

Hillcrest CC measures 6,880 yards, playing to a par-71, and is traditionally one of the more scoreable tracks on the Korn Ferry Tour calendar. Past winners in Boise include Frank Lickliter (1995), Tim Clark (2000), Kevin Tway (2013) and Chesson Hadley (2017).

Each year since 2010, the winning score at Hillcrest CC has fallen at 16-under or better, most recently Matthew NeSmith (19-under) in 2019, one stroke clear of Brandon Hagy and Viktor Hovland.

In lieu of the originally scheduled three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals (of which the Albertsons Boise Open would serve as leadoff event), this week marks the second leg of the four-event Korn Ferry Tour Championship Series, with all four awarding Points allocations at a multiplier.

The Albertsons Boise Open will award 600 Points to the winner (1.2 times multiplier), as will next week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance will award 750 Points to the winner (1.5 times multiplier).

Last week’s WinCo Foods Portland Open, originally scheduled as the final event of the 2020 Regular Season, awarded 550 Points to winner Lee Hodges, at a 1.1 times multiplier.

(The standard Points allocation is 500 Points to the winner.)

Who’s positioned to contend for this week’s title in the Gem State? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Lee Hodges. The Alabama alum played resourceful golf down the stretch at Pumpkin Ridge en route to a breakthrough victory, his sixth straight top-18 finish. He now stands No. 3 on The 25.

2. Will Zalatoris. The Wake Forest alum has demonstrated resilience in a stretch of seven consecutive top-15s, most recently rallying from an opening 74 in Portland to finish solo sixth.

3. Carl Yuan. The University of Washington alum is finding his summer stride, finishing runner-up in back-to-back weeks and moving to No. 30 on the Points List in the process.

4. Davis Riley. The Alabama alum has won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, and he’ll arrive in Boise well-rested from a week off, aiming to earn a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR.

5. Taylor Pendrith. The Canada native and Kent State alum has been on a tear of late, recording four consecutive top-threes before a still-solid T22 in Portland that cemented a U.S. Open berth.

6. Paul Barjon. The Texas Christian alum finished runner-up at Pumpkin Ridge, moving to fifth on the Points List and securing a U.S. Open berth in the process. Four top-threes this season, still looking for a breakthrough title.

7. Nick Hardy. The University of Illinois alum has found a comfort level in his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season, recording seven top-25s in 14 starts. He currently stands No. 19 on The 25.

8. Greyson Sigg. The well-rounded University of Georgia alum has recorded nine top-25s in 14 starts in his rookie Korn Ferry Tour campaign. Still searching for his first top-three, could this be the week?

9. Ollie Schniederjans. The veteran ranks second on the Korn Ferry Tour in birdie average (4.89 per round), which bodes well for a birdie-friendly Hillcrest CC layout. Fresh off a final-round 64 in Portland.

10. Martin Piller. The six-time Korn Ferry Tour winner returns to the site of one of his signature titles, where he shot 28-under in 2015 for a runaway six-stroke victory.