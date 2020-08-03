Power Rankings: WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz

Usually the week of the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz is chalk full of drama – lives could change in four days’ time.

With the adjusted 2020-2021 schedule, there will not be the same kind of Sunday excitement as in years’ past; however, it’s still primed to be an incredible week with the best of the best on the Korn Ferry Tour gathered in the Pacific Northwest.

One year from now will mark the conclusion of the first-ever wraparound season in Korn Ferry Tour history, but that’s a look far in the future.

For now, the Korn Ferry Tour descends on the Witch Hollow course at Pumpkin Ridge GC for one of the premier events on the schedule – with a spot in the U.S. Open on the line to the top five on the Regular Season Points List at the end of the week.

Here are 10 players to watch in Portland.



1. Taylor Pendrith: The Canadian is has rocketed out of the gate since the Return to Golf and hasn’t finished outside the top-3 in any of his last four tournaments. Pendrith, who won twice on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada a year ago, has gone T3-2-T2-T2 in his last four starts and sits third on the Regular Season Points List. The only thing missing on his resume is a Korn Ferry Tour victory.

2. Will Zalatoris: No. 2 on the Regular Season Points List, Zalatoris is coming to Portland after a week off and will be refreshed and ready to take on his roommate – Davis Riley – for the Tour’s top spot. The Wake Forest alum has seven top-10’s in just 11 tournaments in 2020.

3. Lee Hodges: Perhaps buoyed by the tremendous results of fellow University of Alabama alums Justin Thomas (won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational) and Riley (tops on The 25) Hodges should not be ignored this week in Portland. He finished T7 a year ago in the Beaver State and was T7 last week in Omaha as well.

4. Greyson Sigg: Sigg has been one of the Tour’s most consistent players all season, having missed just one cut. Although he has been steady, if unspectacular, he is coming to Portland notching two of his best finishes in 2020 in the last four weeks.

5. Seth Reeves: Last week’s winner on the Korn Ferry Tour did it in thrilling Sunday fashion. The definition of “well that’s golf,” Reeves had missed six straight cuts and had only found the weekend three times all season. Still, he won in Omaha after a 7-under Sunday – the round of the day by two strokes.

6. Dylan Wu: After a top-20 finish a week ago Wu was bumped up to fourth on the Regular Season Points List and has a firmer grasp on one of the U.S. Open spots. Wu is third on Tour in Scoring Average plus fourth in Driving Accuracy and fourth in Birdie Average – combine all that and you get a solid contender at Pumpkin Ridge.

7. Ryan Ruffels: Although it wasn’t the Sunday Ruffels was looking for, his T2 result in Omaha was his best-career Korn Ferry Tour finish. The 22-year-old turned pro at a young age, but being in the mix on a Sunday on the Korn Ferry Tour is a great learning experience.

8. Jonathan Randolph: In a usual year there would be a ton of eyes on Randolph, considering the affable veteran is sitting 75th on the Regular Season Points List. With no pressure on his current spot this week, it should be freeing. Not to mention, Randolph has notched his best two finishes of 2020 the last two weeks.

9.Vince India: The golf gods taketh away, and India is now hoping they will giveth back. India just needed a par on the 72nd hole a year ago to secure a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Instead, he made double bogey and was relegated to Q-School. This year India has two top-10 finishes and is well inside The 75; however, he’d like nothing more than to extract a little revenge in Portland.



10. Ryan Brehm: Despite coming into the week off three missed cuts in a row on the PGA TOUR, there’s just something about Portland and Brehm that can’t be ignored. Brehm won this event in 2016 and he finished T18 a year ago to cement a return to the TOUR.