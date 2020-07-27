Power Rankings: Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna

The Korn Ferry Tour’s swing through middle America proceeds to this week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, contested at The Club at Indian Creek in Elkhorn, Nebraska, outside Omaha.

After last week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper at historically scoreable Highland Springs CC, with Max McGreevy posting the event’s 18th consecutive winning total of 21-under or better, players will face a lengthier and traditionally more demanding test at Indian Creek, a Frank Hummel/Mark Rathert design which measures 7,581 yards and plays to a par-71.

Last year’s Pinnacle Bank Championship winner, Kris Ventura, carded 16-under total and has since progressed to the PGA TOUR. Those in this week’s field would be happy to follow suit.

Who’s positioned to chase this week’s trophy in the Cornhusker State? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Davis Riley. The Korn Ferry Tour Points leader contended into the weekend at Highland Springs CC as he chased a Three-Victory Promotion, finishing T9. This week, the Alabama alum takes another crack at an automatic promotion to the TOUR.

2. Dylan Wu. The Northwestern alum carded a final-round 63 for a back-door T9 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, his fifth top-10 of the season. He’s now fifth on The 25.

3. Paul Haley. The Georgia Tech alum has found his form in the Return to Golf, most recently torching Highland Springs CC to the tune of 10-under 62 in the final round. He has a T2, T3 and T17 among his last five starts.

4. Martin Piller. The six-time Korn Ferry Tour winner is just one shy of Jason Gore’s all-time record, and he enters this week on the strength of 10 consecutive made cuts.

5. Scott Gutschewski. The Omaha resident will have no shortage of good vibes this week. The veteran finished runner-up at the 2017 Pinnacle Bank Championship, thrilling his hometown fans, and the fans will continue to cheer from afar.

6. David Skinns. The Englishman returns to the site of his 2018 victory at The Club at Indian Creek, and he carded a final-round 64 for a fifth-place finish at the TPC San Antonio Challenge, his most recent start.

7. Austin Smotherman. The Southern Methodist alum finished fourth at the TPC San Antonio Championship in his most recent start, moving to No. 34 on the Points List in pursuit of his first TOUR card.

8. Augusto Nunez. The Argentina native has recorded five top-25 finishes this season and currently stands No. 29 on the Points List, well positioned to chase his first TOUR card via the combined season.

9. Steve Marino. The wily veteran is coming off a final-round 66 and T21 at last week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship. Without a PGA TOUR-sanctioned victory in a nearly two-decade career, he’s seemingly long overdue to break through for a title.

10. Hayden Buckley. The Missouri alum has recorded a T18 and T35 among his three 2020 starts on conditional status, playing his way into a strong position for reshuffles throughout the season.