Power Rankings: Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper

After back-to-back weeks in the Lone Star State, the Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to the Ozarks for this week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, contested at venerable Highland Springs CC in Springfield, Missouri.

The Price Cutter Championship, being contested for the 31st consecutive season, is one of the four original events on the Korn Ferry Tour calendar – with Highland Springs one of just two courses (Hillcrest CC in Boise) to have hosted the Tour in 31 straight years.

The 7,115-yard, par-72 Highland Springs track was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., featuring generous fairways, rolling terrain and strategically placed water hazards.

Plenty of birdie chances are available, with winning scores of 21-under or better in 17 consecutive tournament iterations, most recently Harry Higgs (22-under) in 2019.

Who’s hungry to go low and contend for this week’s title in the Ozarks? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Davis Riley. With his second victory of the season last week at the TPC San Antonio Championship, Riley supersedes his roommate Will Zalatoris atop the Points List. A third victory in the Ozarks would bring an automatic promotion to the TOUR.

2. Will Zalatoris. The Wake Forest alum rallied from an opening-round 77 at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course to finish T5, his fifth consecutive top-six finish on Tour, and he stands second on The 25.

3. Paul Haley. The Texas native has recorded two top-three finishes in his last four starts and currently stands No. 24 on the Points List as he chases his first TOUR card since 2013.

4. Callum Tarren. The England native has been a picture of consistency of late, finishing T3-T16-T18 in his last three starts to make a move up the Points List, on which he currently stands No. 26.

5. Justin Lower. The northeast Ohio native finished the TPC San Antonio swing in style, carding a final-round 64 for a top-15 finish (after standing T51 into Round 4). Three top-25s in his last five starts, including a runner-up at The King & Bear Classic.

6. Brandon Harkins. The California native has made nine cuts in 11 starts this season, including 6-for-6 in the Return to Golf, demonstrating consistent form as he strives for a PGA TOUR return.

7. Dylan Wu. The Northwestern alum has finished in the top-10 four times so far this season and has made nine cuts in 12 starts. For several weeks he’s stayed within the top-10 on The 25 without a single win this season and is on the hunt to earn his first this week.

8. Grant Hirschman. The Tennessee native finished T4 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper last season with a first round 9-under 63. He’s had five top-25 finishes this season including two since the Return to Golf.

9. Brandon Wu. The Stanford alum has developed an impressive pedigree throughout his junior and amateur career. After finishing T61 at Final Stage last fall, this week marks his first Korn Ferry Tour start of 2020, and he’ll look to take advantage.

10. Tony Romo. The Dallas Cowboys alum will make his first career Korn Ferry Tour start on a sponsor’s invite, aiming to channel inspiration from his good friend and frequent playing partner in Dallas, Will Zalatoris.