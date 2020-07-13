Power Rankings: TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks

On several occasions, the Korn Ferry Tour has been known to traverse across time zones – even continents – between events.

This week, the Tour’s commute can be measured in yards.

After last week’s inaugural TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, the Tour proceeds across the TPC San Antonio landscape to the AT&T Oaks Course for this week’s inaugural TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks.

The AT&T Oaks Course, which also plays host to the PGA TOUR’s Valero Texas Open, measures 7,494 yards and plays to a par-72. The Greg Norman-designed track features a mix of tree-lined and wide fairways, with numerous water hazards and bunkers that are strategically placed along the way.

The Oaks Course has traditionally played as one of the more demanding tests on the PGA TOUR calendar. In the Valero Texas Open’s 10 iterations at TPC San Antonio, the winning score has surpassed 14-under just twice, with Corey Conners posting a record 20-under total last year.

Who is in line for a big week at the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Will Zalatoris. After a well-deserved week off, the current Korn Ferry Tour Points leader returns to action on the strength of four consecutive top-six finishes, including a win in his most recent start at TPC Colorado.

2. David Lipsky. The Northwestern alum and two-time European Tour winner fashioned a commanding four-stroke victory at last week’s TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons. Why not chase another title on-property?

3. Taylor Pendrith. The Canada native has found his stride of late with back-to-back top-three finishes at TPC Colorado and TPC San Antonio (AT&T Canyons), moving inside the top-15 on The 25.

4. Paul Haley. The Texas native’s game has rounded into form in the Return to Golf, with two top-three finishes in the last three weeks, moving to No. 23 on the Points List.

5. Greyson Sigg. The Georgia alum finished T23 at last week’s TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, maintaining his perfect made-cut streak to start his rookie season. He’s 11-for-11, and No. 20 on The 25.

6. Roberto Diaz. The San Antonio resident feels good vibes at TPC San Antonio and is fresh off a tie for sixth last week at the Canyons course, where he closed in a scintillating 7-under 65.

7. Ryan McCormick. Entering the Return to Golf on conditional status, the St. Johns alum has maximized his opportunities, recording three top-15 finishes in five starts, including a T6 last week at the Canyons.

8. Paul Barjon. The Texas resident has been knocking on the door as he eyes his first Korn Ferry Tour title, with a pair of top-three finishes including a T3 last week at the Canyons.

9. Dylan Wu. Perhaps inspired by fellow Northwestern alum Lipsky’s victory last week, Wu will aim for a ‘Wildcat Double’ of sorts at the Oaks. He has finished top-11 in five of 11 starts this season.

10. Callum Tarren. The 2018 PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit winner has found a summer stride, with finishes of T3-T16 in the last two weeks, all eight rounds at 70 or better.