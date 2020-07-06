Power Rankings: TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons

After two weeks out west for the Utah-Colorado swing, the Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to Texas for this week’s TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, contested at TPC San Antonio’s AT&T Canyons Course.

Due to schedule changes around the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korn Ferry Tour added back-to-back events at TPC San Antonio, beginning this week at the 7,106-yard, par-72 AT&T Canyons track. The course, designed by Pete Dye in 2010, features elevation change and wide fairways, and is considered to be more user-friendly than its sister AT&T Oaks Course, which will host next week’s TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks.

Through 10 events, Wake Forest alum Will Zalatoris stands atop The 25 on the strength of his maiden Korn Ferry Tour victory at last week’s TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes. Zalatoris took a share of the opening-round lead in Colorado, held the solo lead after the second and third rounds, and proceeded to a one-stroke victory over Chase Johnson.

Zalatoris will take a well-deserved week off, but the 156-player field is set to chase low scores throughout the week in Texas. Here are 10 players to watch at the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons.

1. Martin Piller. The veteran Texan has recorded six career Korn Ferry Tour victories, one off Jason Gore’s all-time record, and is coming off back-to-back top-20 finishes in Utah and Colorado. He'll aim to match Gore's record in his home state.

2. Greyson Sigg. The Georgia alum is fresh off a final-round 63 in Colorado for a T10 finish, and he is 10-for-10 in cuts made to commence his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season.

3. Callum Tarren. The 2018 PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit winner has made all four cuts in the Return to Golf, highlighted by a T3 last week in Colorado, moving inside The 25 at No. 24.

4. Taylor Pendrith. After getting engaged to longtime girlfriend Meg Beirnes during the hiatus, the long-hitting Canadian finished T3 amidst the Rocky Mountain vistas, a career-best Korn Ferry Tour showing.

5. Chad Ramey. The Mississippi State alum has quietly string together a consistent campaign, finishing top-35 in all four events of the Return to Golf. He stands No. 19 on The 25 as he eyes his first TOUR card.

6. Erik Barnes. After working full-time at a grocery store during the pandemic hiatus to support his family, the veteran has channeled inspiration into the Return, going T13-T3 in Utah and Colorado.

7. Chase Johnson. The Kent State alum carded a 9-under 63 in the final round in Colorado, recording a solo second in his second Korn Ferry Tour start. Playing on conditional status, the outlook of his season suddenly changes, as he can set his schedule after the next reshuffle.

8. Stephan Jaeger. The four-time Korn Ferry Tour winner is no stranger to going low, having carded four rounds of 64 or better already this season, and he closed in 66 to finish T3 in Colorado.

9. Chandler Blanchet. The former Division II Player of the Year began 2020 with conditional status but has maximized his opportunities, finishing top-36 in three of four starts, and has twice contended into the final round.

10. Brandon Harkins. The California native has made the cut in all four starts of the Return to Golf, highlighted by a T6 at The King & Bear Classic, and he stands No. 16 on The 25.