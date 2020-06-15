Power Rankings: The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village

The Korn Ferry Tour’s Return to Golf continues in the Jacksonville, Florida metroplex at this week’s The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village, contested at The King & Bear GC at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida.



The King & Bear GC measures 7,279 yards and plays to a par of 72, and was co-designed by Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus. With generous fairways, pure greens and potentially soft conditions after recent rains in northeast Florida, this week’s field could carry an aggressive mindset into tournament play.



The event features a Wednesday start and Saturday finish, giving players an extra day to test for COVID-19 and prepare for next week’s Utah Championship two time zones to the west.



Last week’s Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass was won by PGA TOUR member Luke List, who proceeds approximately four hours north for this week’s RBC Heritage.



Who is positioned to take advantage of scoreable conditions and contend for this week’s title at The King & Bear GC? Here are 10 players to watch.



1. Joseph Bramlett. After speaking emotionally on racial and social justice issues after the opening round of the Korn Ferry Challenge, the Stanford alum contended down the stretch en route to a T2 finish, and the TOUR member appears poised to break through for his first TOUR-sanctioned title.



2. Will Zalatoris. The Wake Forest product has made the cut in all six starts this season, finishing no worse than T34, and has good vibes from a T6 at the Korn Ferry Challenge, where he was 54-hole leader.



3. Michael Miller. The New York native entered the season with conditional status but has maximized his opportunities, most recently a T10 at Dye’s Valley that moves him to No. 45 on the Points List, a massive boost for the next reshuffle.



4. Mito Pereira. The Chile native leads The 25 on the strength of a victory in Bogota and two additional top-4 finishes, and he’ll look for a quick bounce-back after a missed cut in the Return to Golf.



5. Shad Tuten. The Augusta native surged down the stretch at the Korn Ferry Challenge, making four birdies in his final five holes for a runner-up, moving from 136th to No. 22 on The 25.



6. Greyson Sigg. The Georgia alum has been a picture of consistency this season, 7-for-7 in cuts made and with five top-25 finishes. He stands No. 16 on The 25.



7. Kristoffer Ventura. The Oklahoma State alum via Norway and Mexico has won two Korn Ferry Tour titles in the past year and nearly made it a third, finishing two back of Luke List at TPC Sawgrass.



8. Ryan McCormick. The St. John’s University alum Monday qualified into the Korn Ferry Challenge and took advantage with a T14 to earn another start in northeast Florida.



9. Davis Riley. After missing the cut at the Korn Ferry Challenge, the Alabama alum will look to return to the form that has seen produced three top-12s, including a victory in Panama.



10. Sam Saunders. The local favorite will carry positive vibes from a final-round 68 and T14 at Dye’s Valley, playing at a course co-designed by his grandfather Arnold Palmer.

