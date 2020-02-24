Power Rankings: El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA

After a week off, the Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to Mexico for this week’s El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA, contested at El Bosque CC in Leon.

Although par-72 El Bosque CC measures a stout 7,762 yards, the elevation (nearly 6,000 feet above sea level) allows players to attain plenty of distance.

Last year’s event was canceled due to a gas crisis that affected Leon, and most recent champion Martin Trainer has since progressed to win on the PGA TOUR (2019 Puerto Rico Open).

Trainer finished the 2018 event at 14-under, two clear of John Chin, with the field averaging slightly over par (72.093) for the week.

Who is slated to contend for the title at El Bosque CC? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Dylan Wu. The Northwestern alum has displayed prowess throughout the season, with finishes of T27 or better in all five events. He’s a combined 49 under par, and perhaps inspired to follow good buddy Andrew Novak (LECOM Suncoast Classic) into the winner’s circle.

2. Davis Riley. The Alabama alum enters the week atop The 25 with 644 Points, powered by a victory in Panama, and a strong showing would go a long way as he aims to secure his first PGA TOUR card.

3. John VanDerLaan. The former Division II Player of the Year has displayed surgical precision throughout the season, 5-for-5 in cuts made and a combined 37 under par.

4. Roberto Diaz. The Mexico native will inspire plenty of support throughout the week, and his game has been in fine form throughout the season, with four top-25s in five starts.

5. Jared Wolfe. The veteran has shown a penchant for strong play internationally, with four TOUR-sanctioned wins outside the United States since 2017, and he stands No. 4 on The 25.

6. Greyson Sigg. The Georgia alum has been a picture of consistency in 2020, with five consecutive top-25s to begin his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season, including a T4 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

7. J.T. Griffin. After beginning the season with conditional status, the Georgia Tech alum has maximized his opportunities, and he enters the week on the strength of two top-10s in three starts.

8. Chase Wright. The Indiana alum finished T3 at our most recent El Bosque Mexico Championship in 2018, and he has made four cuts in five starts this season.

9. Stephan Jaeger. The four-time Korn Ferry Tour winner and ‘Mr. 58’ has displayed his famous penchant for going low with rounds of 62 and 63 already this season, and is 4-for-4 in cuts made.

10. Wesley Bryan. After a year-plus injury layoff, the 2017 RBC Heritage winner makes his second rehab start at a place filled with good memories, as Bryan hoisted the trophy at the 2016 El Bosque Mexico Championship.