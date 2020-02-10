Power Rankings: LECOM Suncoast Classic

The Korn Ferry Tour’s Central American swing concluded last week in Bogota, with 24-year-old Mito Pereira securing his first Tour title in dramatic fashion, making eagle on the 72nd hole for a two-shot win over Ben Kohles.

This week, the Korn Ferry Tour will resume competition in the United States for the first time this decade, with the second LECOM Suncoast Classic contested at Lakewood National GC outside Sarasota, Florida.

The par-72 Lakewood National GC played as the fifth-easiest course on the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour, with a cumulative stroke average of 70.349.

Mark Hubbard took advantage of the club’s wide fairways and deftly navigated the undulating greens, shooting 26 under through four rounds, two clear of Maverick McNealy.

Hubbard has since graduated to the PGA TOUR, where he currently stands No. 29 on the FedExCup.

Who’s best positioned to follow in Hubbard’s footsteps and contend for a title in west Florida? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Ben Kohles. The Virginia alum thrived in Central America, placing T3 in Panama and solo second in Bogota, where he contended throughout the back nine en route to a final-round 65. Kohles hasn’t won since his rookie season in 2012, and he’s trending toward changing that.

2. Mito Pereira. The Chile native shot a final-round 64 for an emotional victory in Bogota , and has yet to finish outside the top-three this season (T3 in Panama in his first start). No reason to think he’ll slow down anytime soon.

3. Davis Riley. The University of Alabama product has recorded three top-12 finishes in four starts this season, including a victory in Panama, and he enters the week atop The 25.

4. J.T. Griffin. The Georgia Tech alum broke through with a fifth-place finish at last year’s LECOM Suncoast Classic, and he navigated the Central American swing in T10-T36.

5. Jack Maguire. The native of St. Petersburg, Florida, will enjoy some local support this week, and returns to the States on the strength of T7-T21-T16 finishes in his last three starts.

6. Patrick Fishburn. The long-hitting BYU alum shot a final-round 64 in Bogota to surge inside the top-five, and he should appreciate the opportunities to be aggressive that Lakewood National GC provides.

7. Roberto Diaz. The Mexico native arrives in west Florida at No. 5 on The 25, with top-25 finishes in all four starts this season, and carries plenty of motivation to cement a TOUR return.

8. Brandon Harkins. Propelled by a fresh perspective as a new dad , Harkins has displayed strong form of late. He is 3-for-3 in cuts made this season, including a runner-up at Baha Mar.

9. Jimmy Stanger. A local favorite in west Florida, Stanger finished T3 last year at Lakewood National, and enters the week on the strength of three consecutive cuts made.

10. Billy Kennerly. The Clemson alum finished sixth last year at Lakewood National, and he enters the week at No. 21 on The 25, powered by a third-place finish at Baha Mar.

