Power Rankings: Country Club de Bogota Championship

The fourth event of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020 season goes this week at the Country Club de Bogota Championship.

It’s the 11th playing of the Colombian event, played at the Country Club de Bogota, a par 71, 7,237-yard layout. It boasts past winners like recent Presidents Cup member Patrick Cantlay (2013) and new PGA TOUR winner Sebastian Munoz (fall 2019).

Last year it was Mark Anderson who topped Drew Weaver by four for his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory.

Anderson re-earned his TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals last year, but there is a whole new crop of golfers eager to get their name engraved on the Country Club de Bogota Championship trophy.

Here are 10 players to watch.

1. Davis Riley. The latest Korn Ferry Tour winner, Riley managed to hold off a hard-charging Roberto Diaz Sunday in Panama to win the Panama Championship by one. It was his second top-10 result of the season.

2. Jared Wolfe. Wolfe was within shouting distance of winning for the second-straight week in Panama, but a few late bogeys Sunday was his ultimate undoing. Still, Wolfe hasn’t missed a cut yet this year and has two top-10’s.

3. Curtis Thompson. After stepping away from professional golf for a big chunk of 2019, Thompson was co-medalist at Korn Ferry Tour Final Stage and has gone T3-T10 after missing the cut at the first event of the year.

4. Roberto Diaz. The veteran finished runner-up at last week’s event in Panama and is putting together a really solid start to 2020. He’s gone T24-T7-2 in his first three events of the year and seems like he’s poised to jump into the winner’s circle sooner rather than later.

5. Will Zalatoris. Zalatoris is three-for-three so far this season in finding the weekend. He sits 12th on The 25 after going T4-T23-T34 in 2020 and is 10th on Tour in Total Birdies.

6. Max McGreevy. After missing the first two cuts of the season, McGreevy came storming up the leaderboard in Panama with a T3. The 2019 Player of the Year on PGA TOUR China looks to build on that momentum this week.

7. Greyson Sigg. Sigg is quietly having one of the steadiest starts of anyone on the Korn Ferry Tour, and it just feels like a breakthrough result is coming soon. Sigg’s three results so far this year are T24-T23-T15.

8. Augusto Nunez. Nunez authored one of the best years in the history of PGA TOUR Latinoamerica a year ago and so far in 2020, he’s creeping towards showing some of that same form again. He’s found the weekend at all three events this year and has gone T16-T19-T28.

9. Taylor Pendrith. The Canadian got off to a sparkling start last week in Panama – holding the first-round lead - but stumbled down the leaderboard on the weekend. However, Pendrith finished T4 in Bogota when he was the Korn Ferry Tour last (in 2016) and says he loves the course.

10. Drew Weaver. Last year’s runner-up comes back to Bogota after making two of his first three cuts to start 2020. Weaver’s result a year ago was his best of the season.