Power Rankings: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar

After Tommy Gainey’s victory at the season-opening Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, the Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to Nassau for the second leg of the Bahamas Swing, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar.

With the Abacos severely affected by Hurricane Dorian last fall, the event relocated to Royal Blue GC in Nassau for this year’s event, with proceeds to benefit hurricane relief efforts across the Bahamas.

Royal Blue GC measures 7,153 yards and plays to a par of 72, with the 451-yard, par-4 18th sure to provide a stern test for players in need of late heroics come Sunday afternoon.

In comparison to the narrow, trouble-filled Sandals Emerald Bay layout presented to players in the season opener, Royal Blue offers a more scoreable track, with sparse rough and few inherent hazards.

Who is well positioned to contend at Baha Mar? Here are 10 players to watch.

1. John Oda. The Hawaii native has certainly displayed his affinity for island golf, with a runner-up in Exuma complementing back-to-back T4 showings at last year’s season-opening Bahamas events.

2. Will Zalatoris. The Wake Forest product surged up the leaderboard in Exuma with a third-round 65, after which his playing partner Erik Compton said he needed to buy a lottery ticket, en route to a solid T4.

3. George Cunningham. The University of Arizona alum finished T4 in Exuma, featuring a slam-dunk hole-out birdie at No. 10 during the final round, showing the form that led him to a runner-up showing on the 2018 Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit.

4. Dylan Wu. After a T2 finish at Sandals Emerald Bay, the second runner-up showing of his career, the Northwestern product is ready to chase his first Korn Ferry Tour title.

5. Tommy Gainey. Having not recorded a top-10 finish in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event since 2015, the man known as “Two Gloves” recorded a four-shot win in Exuma, his third Korn Ferry Tour title.

6. Willy Wilcox. The fun-loving Alabama native finished T16 in Exuma, and also recorded back-to-back T4 finishes last year in the Bahamas.

7. Marty Dou. Last year’s winner at Sandals Emerald Bay, Dou lost steam down the stretch with a final-round 77 (T29) in his title defense, but he has certainly proven his comfort level around the islands.

8. Justin Lower. The Cleveland-area native rebounded from an opening-round 75 to finish T11 in Exuma, as he strives to string together high finishes and secure his first TOUR card.

9. Sean O’Hair. The seasoned veteran finished T4 in Exuma, thriving in his first Korn Ferry Tour start since 2014, and his best TOUR-sanctioned showing since the 2018 Valero Texas Open.

10. Davis Riley. The Alabama product shot a final-round 68 to finish solo eighth in Exuma, a strong start to his first full Korn Ferry Tour season.

