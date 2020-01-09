  • Power Rankings: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay

  • Augusto Nunez led the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in scoring average and total birdies. (Janiel Dickenson/PGA TOUR)Augusto Nunez led the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in scoring average and total birdies. (Janiel Dickenson/PGA TOUR)