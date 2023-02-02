Birthday boy Abel Gallegos right at home on Latin America swing

PANAMA CITY, Panama – Abel Gallegos skyrocketed onto the Latin American golf scene as the surprising 17-year-old winner of the 2020 Latin America Amateur Championship. As the first Argentine to win the event, he earned exemptions into the 2020 Masters Tournament and the 2021 Open Championship. Suddenly he wasn’t just an intriguing prospect; there were expectations.

Gallegos has progressed to earn 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership, but it wasn’t without a learning curve.

“Winning the LAAC in my first start was something that caught me by surprise,” recalls Gallegos, who turned 21 on Thursday at The Panama Championship, the third event of his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season. “I was just another player, and all of a sudden, I was the first Argentine to win the LAAC, earning spots in two major championships. It was one of the best things ever to happen to me, but at the same time, it pushed me into taking a lot of decisions I wasn’t ready to take.”

The COVID-19 pandemic began soon after his LAAC win, pushing his dream Masters start to November, while his appearance at The Open was delayed to July 2021. Having already decided to forgo college, Gallegos joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he made his highly anticipated professional debut in March 2022.

Making only three cuts in seven starts, with a tie for 43rd as his best finish, Gallegos couldn’t get anything going in his first few months as a professional golfer.

“At the top of my game as an amateur, I felt I could win any tournament,” Gallegos said. “Turning pro, it was difficult to adjust to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica because I didn’t feel as strong as I felt as an amateur.”