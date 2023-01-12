  • PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY

    Pierceson Coody returns from injury at Great Exuma

    Reigning PGA TOUR University No. 1 aims to be 100% by February

  • Pierceson Coody is in the field at the Korn Ferry Tour’s season-opening The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)Pierceson Coody is in the field at the Korn Ferry Tour’s season-opening The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)