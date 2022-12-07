Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation named 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Tournament of the Year

PHOENIX, Arizona – The Korn Ferry Tour bestowed four tournaments, one volunteer, and a charity with its annual season-ending tournament awards Wednesday, December 7 as part of the PGA TOUR’s annual Tournament Meetings.

Following its sixth season as a Korn Ferry Tour event, the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation earned the prestigious Tournament of the Year Award.

“We are thrilled to name the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation our 2022 Tournament of the Year,” Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin said. “There is no better time for us to recognize the outstanding work of Mike Hammontree and the team at Tennessee Golf Foundation, Simmons Bank and the Snedeker Foundation over the last two years as their event joins the reimagined Korn Ferry Tour Finals in 2023.”

As the winner of the Tournament of the Year Award, the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation succeeded in putting forth a premier tournament on all applicable fronts, including: