Letter to my brother: Hannah Suh

Justin – you’re a legend.

I've seen firsthand your determination, drive and motivation our whole lives. You never cease to amaze me, and you inspire me to work hard and follow my own passions.

The thing I love most about you, and what continues to be your greatest asset on this journey through professional golf and how we live our lives, is your positive outlook. We are happy all the time, and we live by that. We appreciate the little moments in life, our accomplishments, and we are so, so grateful for what we have.We didn’t have an easy childhood. Our positivity and looking at everything as an opportunity … it keeps us going. Thanks to our parents, thanks to how we grew up, we ruled the world together. Your positive mindset uplifted both of us.

Growing up, we pushed each other to follow our goals and hurdle any obstacles along our pathway to success. We always lean on each other, but at the same time we leave each other to fight our own battles, knowing we will be there for each other if we need it.

Do you remember those bets we made on the golf course as kids? Of course you do.

We’d play for push-ups every hole, and we hated losing. It was brutal losing more than a few holes in a row when we were 50 push-ups in as little kids. But we never let each other down. You just kept fighting, never gave up, and would crush me in the end. And here we are now!

Those are the memories that stick with me. You just clear hurdle after hurdle and never slow down. No matter what. Your heart and positivity will carry you to many more successes, and I’ll be here the whole way. No matter what.

After all, what is life without love and passion? Your love for golf is truly admirable. I love you so much, brother.

I’m so proud of you, and so excited to be the first to congratulate you on being named the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year!

Keep it going, brother. Let’s freakin’ go!

-- Hannah