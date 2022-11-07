Whose lives changed at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School

Some with such a sparkling collegiate ranking might fall into the trap of taking the Q-School process for granted. Gotterup took the opposite viewpoint. He’s grateful for the people who have believed in him throughout his golf journey, and he wants to prove them right.

Q-School is just the first step, but Gotterup more than held up his end of the bargain.

“I’ve always had people tell me, ‘You’re going to do great; you’re going to do this.’ And then, you’re like, ‘Oh yeah I’m sure, whatever … to keep building on stuff like that, to play well at Rutgers, to have people at Oklahoma believe in me, and then this summer have all people on my team believe in me, it’s nice to play well for them and me,” Gotterup said after Monday’s final round in Savannah.

“I think the thing that sticks with me most … (Rutgers) coach (Rob) Shutte and I had so many meetings at Rutgers, and he just told me that he would be pissed if I didn’t try my best and give it everything I had, because he knew what I had, what I was capable of. I took that to heart. You don’t really realize if you’re good at something until you do some stuff, and obviously I have a long ways to go for what I’m looking for, but just to play well and do things that I probably haven’t dreamed of until they happen … it’s just been fun.

“I try not to look too far ahead and I just try to keep building and what I’m doing, but it’s been pretty fun so far.”

Several other pros had fun Monday in securing guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts.

The bubble around the top 40 is always dramatic, and this year was no different. Forty-four players finished the week at 3 under or better, with finishers Nos. 11-40 and ties securing eight guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2023.

Alabama alum Wilson Furr didn’t feel he had his best stuff Monday, but he grinded out an even-par 71 to finish on the number at 3 under. At his time of finish, he was not quite sure it would be enough; he likened the Q-School process to “trying to beat a boss” in a video game. The numbers shook out, and Furr prevailed over the metaphorical boss.

Cal State-Chico alum Alistair Docherty made a smooth up-and-down on the final hole to post 4-under total, one inside the number, then grew emotional as he reflected on the journey shared with his friend and longtime caddie Sam.