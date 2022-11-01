-
How to watch Final Stage of Q-School, Round 4
November 01, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Final Stage of Q-School is a 72-hole stroke-play event conducted across The Landings Golf and Athletic Club's Marshwood and Magnolia courses. (Dave Evenson/PGA TOUR)
SAVANNAH, Ga. – For the second consecutive year, the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament’s Final Stage will provide live streaming coverage of the final round from The Landings Golf and Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia. Live streaming will be available Monday, November 7 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App and GolfChannel.com, with coverage highlighting two featured holes and a bubble group seeking guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts for 2023.
Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, commonly known as Q-School, is the last phase of the competitive process for obtaining status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the following season. The medalist(s) at the Final Stage of Q-School receives fully exempt status for the upcoming season, while finishers 2-10 (and ties) receive guaranteed starts through the first 12 events of the season, and finishers 11-40 (and ties) earn guaranteed starts through the first eight events of the season.
“We’re excited to provide Korn Ferry Tour fans with live, final-round coverage of the Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “The livestream broadcast offers another opportunity to showcase the incredible stories of our members, as well as highlight the grueling, yet rewarding, journey our players face as they compete and work their way to the Korn Ferry Tour.”
The process of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School consists of pre-qualifying, First and Second Stages contested in recent months at various sites across the United States. Final Stage of Q-School is set for November 4-7 at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club’s Marshwood and Magnolia courses in Savannah, Georgia. This marks the third year The Landings Golf and Athletic Club will host Final Stage of Q-School.
The livestream will seek to tell the unique stories of Q-School as players bid for a top-40 finish. Play-by-play host Steve Burkowski will be joined in the booth by analysts James Nitties and Justin Hueber, both of whom previously competed on the Korn Ferry Tour. They’ll be accompanied by on-course reporter Gary Christian and Hagan Parkman, who will handle the post-round interviews.
In addition to the livestream on the NBC Sports App and GolfChannel.com, the first hour of the broadcast will also be live on the Korn Ferry Tour’s social media channels, including Twitter and Facebook, from 10 – 11 a.m. ET on November 7.
Beginning in 2023, Q-School will award PGA TOUR cards to the top five finishers and ties.
