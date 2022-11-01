  • NEWS

    How to watch Final Stage of Q-School, Round 4

  • Final Stage of Q-School is a 72-hole stroke-play event conducted across The Landings Golf and Athletic Club&apos;s Marshwood and Magnolia courses. (Dave Evenson/PGA TOUR)Final Stage of Q-School is a 72-hole stroke-play event conducted across The Landings Golf and Athletic Club's Marshwood and Magnolia courses. (Dave Evenson/PGA TOUR)