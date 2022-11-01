How to watch Final Stage of Q-School, Round 4

SAVANNAH, Ga. – For the second consecutive year, the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament’s Final Stage will provide live streaming coverage of the final round from The Landings Golf and Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia. Live streaming will be available Monday, November 7 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App and GolfChannel.com, with coverage highlighting two featured holes and a bubble group seeking guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts for 2023.

Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, commonly known as Q-School, is the last phase of the competitive process for obtaining status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the following season. The medalist(s) at the Final Stage of Q-School receives fully exempt status for the upcoming season, while finishers 2-10 (and ties) receive guaranteed starts through the first 12 events of the season, and finishers 11-40 (and ties) earn guaranteed starts through the first eight events of the season.