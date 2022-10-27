-
-
NEWS
Field set for Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School
-
October 27, 2022
By Justin Lemminn , PGATOUR.COM
- October 27, 2022
- Wesley Bryan will tee it up at Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School. (James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)
A lot is on the line next week in Savannah, Georgia, as future Korn Ferry Tour members will descend upon The Landings Golf & Athletic Club for Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School. This is the final year in which the event will provide only Korn Ferry Tour status, a format that has been in place since 2013. Beginning in 2023, the top five finishers and ties will earn PGA TOUR status.
Plenty of current PGA TOUR members competed at Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School on their path to the TOUR. Tony Finau and Justin Thomas (2013), Sam Burns and Sungjae Im (2017) and current Masters champion Scottie Scheffler (2018) all found success early on the Korn Ferry Tour by way of Final Stage before gaining status on the PGA TOUR.
Some players begin their Q-School journey at Final Stage, while others have worked their way through various stages across the past three months (pre-qualifying, First Stage and Second Stage). The 72-hole stroke play Final Stage event will determine Priority Ranking on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. The Final Stage tournament will be played November 4-7.
Each player in the field will become a Korn Ferry Tour member upon hitting their opening tee shot at Final Stage, but here is what they will be competing for along the way:
• Medalist and ties are fully exempt on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour
• Finishers 2-10 and ties earn 12 guaranteed starts on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour
• Finishers 11-40 and ties earn eight guaranteed starts on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour
• Remainder of field is conditionally exempt on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour
Field list for Final Stage
Player Hometown Mason Andersen Mesa, AZ John Augenstein Owensboro, KY Shintaro Ban Las Vegas, NV Wade Binfield Overland Park, KS Michael Blair Ancaster, ON, Canada Ryan Blaum Raleigh, NC Cody Blick Jacksonville, FL Cyril Bouniol Willow Park, TX Jacob Bridgeman Inman, SC Zahkai Brown Golden, CO Wesley Bryan Lexington, SC Brady Calkins Chehalis, WA Brian Campbell Bluffton, SC Frankie Capan North Oaks, MN Jay Card III Shelter Island, NY Rowin Caron Lutz, FL Davis Chatfield Attleboro, MA Rak Cho Brea, CA Henry Chung Cerritos, CA Tommy Cocha Orlando, FL Parker Coody Plano, TX Patrick Cover Cornelius, NC Chris Crisologo Richmond, BC, Canada Trace Crowe Charlotte, NC Cristobal Del Solar Palm Beach Gardens, FL Roberto DÌaz San Antonio, TX Taylor Dickson Gastonia, NC Alistair Docherty Vancouver, WA Andrew Dorn West Chester, OH Blake Elliott Bullard, TX Riley Elmes Lake Oswego, OR Ryan Elmore Dunwoody, GA Julián Etulain Key Biscayne, FL Clay Feagler The Woodlands, TX Michael Feagles Scottsdale, AZ Colin Featherstone Vista, CA Jorge Fernández-Valdés Cordoba, ARG Steven Fisk Stockbridge, GA Alex Fitzpatrick South Yorkshire, UK Patrick Flavin Highwood, IL Wilson Furr Birmingham, AL Abel Gallegos Winter Garden, FL Jeremy Gandon Dallas, TX Ryan Gerard Stuart, FL Emilio Gonzalez St. Simons Island, GA Noah Goodwin Corinth, TX Chris Gotterup Little Silver, NJ Cody Gribble Dallas, TX Ryan Grider Lewisville, TX Danny Guise Charlotte, NC Brandon Hagy Charlotte, NC Cole Hammer Houston, TX Sam Harned Rocklin, CA Joe Highsmith Lakewood, WA Bo Hoag Jupiter, FL Rico Hoey Rancho Cucamonga, CA Noah Hofman Mccook, NE Willie Holcomb V Huntsville, TX David Holmes Knoxville, TN Ian Holt Mt Pleasant, SC Brad Hopfinger Charlotte, NC Vince India Deerfield, IL Brendon Jelley Scottsdale, AZ Carter Jenkins Raleigh, NC Zihao Jin San Diego, CA Michael Johnson Birmingham, AL Chanmin Jung Seoul, KOR Richard Jung Toronto, ON, Canada Jeffrey Kang Anaheim, CA Yuto Katsuragawa Tokyo, Japan Chan Kim Gilbert, AZ Whee Kim Lewisville, TX Justin Kim La Habra, CA Tripp Kinney Des Moines, IA Peter Knade St. Simons Island, GA Jake Knapp Costa Mesa, CA Jim Knous Littleton, CO Ben Kohles Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Peter Kuest American Fork, UT Spencer Levin Elk Grove, CA Curtis Luck Windermere, FL Stuart Macdonald Scottsdale, AZ Willie Mack III Orlando, FL Jack Maguire St. Petersburg, FL RJ Manke Lakewood, WA Matt Marshall Darby, MT Logan McAllister Norman, OK Andrew McCain Jupiter, FL Logan McCracken Tulsa, OK Jake Mccrory Deer Park, TX Brandon McIver Billings, MT Blake McShea Wendell, NC Andre Metzger Scottsdale, AZ Daniel Miernicki Lake Oswego, OR Jesus Montenegro Buenos Aires, ARG Marcos Montenegro Davenport, FL Grayson Murray Charleston, SC Cooper Musselman Louisville, KY Chris Naegel Wildwood, MO Patrick Newcomb Jacksonville, FL Chris Nido Miami, FL Derek Oland Plano, TX Kaito Onishi Tokyo, Japan Dimitrios Papadatos NorahNead, NSW, AUS Chase Parker Augusta, GA David Pastore Stamford, CT Bhavik Patel Bakersfield, CA Paul Peterson St Simons Island, GA Trent Phillips Inman, SC Chandler Phillips Bryan, TX Aaron Pike Queensland, AUS Charles Porter San Francisco, CA Spencer Ralston Gainsville, GA Zach Robbins Grand Rapids, MI Thomas Rosenmueller Denton, TX Matt Ryan Charlotte, NC Isaiah Salinda San Francisco, CA Christian Salzer Cary, NC David Sanders Palm Beach Gardens, FL Billy Tom Sargent Georgetown, KY Sam Saunders Fort Collins, CO Jared Sawada Mililani, HI Carson Schaake Omaha, NE Alex Scott Traverse City, MI Chase Seiffert Panama City, FL Manav Shah Bakersfield, CA Benjamin Shipp Duluth, GA Jacob Solomon Auburn, AL Hayden Springer Trophy Club, TX Jake Staiano Englewood, CO Brett Stegmaier Palm Beach Gardens, FL Scott Stevens Chattanooga, TN Jackson Suber Tampa, FL Daniel Summerhays Kaysville, UT Joel Thelen Hudson Oaks, TX José Toledo The Woodlands, TX Alejandro Tosti Rosario, Santa Fe, ARG Dawie van der Walt Kingwood, TX Kevin Velo Danville, CA Alan Wagner Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Danny Walker Jacksonville, FL Thomas Walsh Jacksonville, FL Charles Wang Bradenton, FL Dalton Ward St. Simons Island, GA Joe Weiler Bloomington, IN Alex Weiss Pickerington, OH Brett White Houston, TX Tim Widing Jonkoping, SWE Joseph Winslow Overland Park, KS
-
-