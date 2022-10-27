Field set for Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School

A lot is on the line next week in Savannah, Georgia, as future Korn Ferry Tour members will descend upon The Landings Golf & Athletic Club for Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School. This is the final year in which the event will provide only Korn Ferry Tour status, a format that has been in place since 2013. Beginning in 2023, the top five finishers and ties will earn PGA TOUR status.

Plenty of current PGA TOUR members competed at Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School on their path to the TOUR. Tony Finau and Justin Thomas (2013), Sam Burns and Sungjae Im (2017) and current Masters champion Scottie Scheffler (2018) all found success early on the Korn Ferry Tour by way of Final Stage before gaining status on the PGA TOUR.

Some players begin their Q-School journey at Final Stage, while others have worked their way through various stages across the past three months (pre-qualifying, First Stage and Second Stage). The 72-hole stroke play Final Stage event will determine Priority Ranking on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. The Final Stage tournament will be played November 4-7.

Each player in the field will become a Korn Ferry Tour member upon hitting their opening tee shot at Final Stage, but here is what they will be competing for along the way:

• Medalist and ties are fully exempt on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour

• Finishers 2-10 and ties earn 12 guaranteed starts on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour

• Finishers 11-40 and ties earn eight guaranteed starts on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour

• Remainder of field is conditionally exempt on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour