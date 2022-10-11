Scores: Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, Second Stage

It's golf's ultimate cut line.

Second Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament determines membership for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season. Players who advance through Second Stage will earn 2023 Korn Ferry Tour status upon hitting the opening tee shot at Final Stage. (Priority Ranking will be determined via Final Stage standings across 72 holes.)

Players who fall short at Second Stage -- unless they hold conditional status via a different category -- will not receive 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership.