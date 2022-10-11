-
Scores: Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, Second Stage
October 11, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The Second Stage site in Albuquerque is contested at the University of New Mexico Championship Course. (Kevin Prise/PGA TOUR)
It's golf's ultimate cut line.
Second Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament determines membership for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season. Players who advance through Second Stage will earn 2023 Korn Ferry Tour status upon hitting the opening tee shot at Final Stage. (Priority Ranking will be determined via Final Stage standings across 72 holes.)
Players who fall short at Second Stage -- unless they hold conditional status via a different category -- will not receive 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership.
Second Stage scores (72-hole stroke play)
October 11-14
Albuquerque, New Mexico (University of New Mexico GC - Championship). Leaderboard
• Top 17 and ties advance
Dothan, Alabama (RTJ Trail at Highland Oaks - Highlands/Marshwood). Leaderboard
• Top 19 and ties advance
Valdosta, Georgia (Kinderlou Forest GC). Leaderboard
• Top 18 and ties advance
October 18-21
Plantation, Florida (Plantation Preserve GC)
Murrieta, California (Bear Creek GC)
Jobs are on the line starting today at Second Stage.— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) October 11, 2022
10 players to watch including a recent national champion and the brother of a FedExCup champion.
