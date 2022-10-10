-
NEWS
10 players to watch at Second Stage of Q-School
October 10, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
- Parker Coody gained direct access to Second Stage via a No. 12 finish on the PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit. (Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
It’s time for arguably golf’s most pressure-packed event, Second Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
The stakes at Second Stage are clear and defined. Players who advance will earn 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership, with the Priority Ranking to be determined via Final Stage in early November.
Players who fail to advance, unless otherwise exempt via a conditional category, will hold zero Korn Ferry Tour status for next season. Each site will feature approximately 75 players, with approximately the top quarter of the field to advance.
It’s a scene unlike any other in golf. Take it from world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
“I would say there’s more pressure going into the final round of Q-School than the final round of Masters Sunday,” Scheffler said this year. He speaks from experience, having advanced through First, Second and Final Stages of 2018 Q-School to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. He proceeded to win 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year and 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, with four wins including the Masters.
“There’s a lot of pressure when you’re fighting for your career.”
Second Stage will be contested at five sites across the United States. Three sites will be contested this week – Albuquerque, New Mexico; Dothan, Alabama; and Valdosta, Georgia.
Sites will be conducted next week in Murrieta, California and Plantation, Florida. For fields and scores from all sites, click here.
Here are 10 players to watch at Second Stage of Q-School.
Nick Cantlay
The younger brother of world No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, he advanced through First Stage in Palm Desert, California to set the stage for a chance at his first Korn Ferry Tour card via the Albuquerque site.
Nick, 27, played collegiately at Loyola Marymount and Long Beach State, and he has spent time on the Golden State Tour. He has also spent time working as a wedding and banquet server at Old Ranch CC in California. He didn’t play competitive golf until age 16, but the vintage video game enthusiast is positioned to take his career to new heights this week. Safe to say his older brother, who finished runner-up to Tom Kim at last week’s Shriners Children’s Open, will be following along.
Erik Compton
There’s no quit in Erik Compton. The two-time heart transplant recipient has navigated a variety of health challenges throughout a 21-year professional career, but he’s still chasing his dreams at age 42.
Compton has made 166 career TOUR starts, highlighted by a runner-up at the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, in addition to 216 Korn Ferry Tour starts. He played 15 Korn Ferry Tour events in 2022, finishing No. 112 on the Points List, and he’ll compete at the Plantation, Florida site with an eye on returning in 2023.
Parker Coody
The twin brother of Live and Work in Maine Open winner Pierceson Coody, he gained direct access to Second Stage via a No. 12 finish on the PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit, a season which included a win at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open.
That 🏆 moment 🤘@parker_coody | @PGATOURCanada— Texas Men's Golf (@TexasMGolf) August 22, 2022
pic.twitter.com/L6jXoB2hVM
The Coody twins played college golf together at the University of Texas, helping the Longhorns to the 2022 national title before turning pro this summer. Parker finished No. 13 on the 2022 PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking to gain direct access to PGA TOUR Canada, and he took advantage, setting the stage to chase a spot on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour alongside his brother. Parker will compete at the Albuquerque site.
Wilson Furr
Some know Furr as the brother of YouTube musical sensation Prentiss, but the elder brother is motivated to build his own legacy in professional golf.
After a standout career at the University of Alabama, Furr graduated in 2021 and qualified for the U.S. Open a week after turning pro. He competed at this year’s Huntsville Championship, finishing T31, and also recorded two top-25s in seven starts on PGA TOUR Canada. Now he’s set to chase 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership at the Valdosta, Georgia site.
Gavin Hall
The University of Texas alum played on a powerhouse Longhorns squad that included world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and TOUR pros Beau Hossler and Doug Ghim. Now Hall is looking to kick-start his path to the PGA TOUR.
Hall, 28, hails from Rochester, New York, and finished No. 17 on the 2022 PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit to gain direct access to Second Stage. He recorded four top-25s in 10 starts, including a T3 at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. He has made two career Korn Ferry Tour starts and would relish a full slate.
Sunny Kim
Kim, known in certain circles as “Sunny Abacoa” for his proficiency on the Minor League Golf Tour, now turns his attention to Korn Ferry Tour membership via the Plantation, Florida site.
Kim, 33, has won 85 times on the Minor League Golf Tour and finished runner-up at the First Stage site in Fort Myers, Florida to set the stage for this opportunity. The South Korea native has made three career Korn Ferry Tour starts and played the PGA TOUR’s 2010 John Deere Classic. He has paid his dues on smaller circuits and will be locked in at Second Stage.
Spencer Levin
The 38-year-old TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour veteran gained notoriety after Monday qualifying for last week’s Shriners Children’s Open, as he sported a split-grip putting style – drawing comparison to Happy Gilmore – en route to making the cut and finishing T44.
"What's up Happy Gilmore" 🤣— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 5, 2022
Spencer Levin breaks down his unique putting @ShrinersOpen pic.twitter.com/vudR79LHLn
Levin has made 243 career TOUR starts, qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs on four occasions, but struggles with his game led him back to Q-School. The University of New Mexico alum successfully navigated Second Stage in 2019, and he’ll aim to do so again at the Murrieta, California site.
Dru Love
The son of reigning U.S. Team Presidents Cup Captain Davis Love III, he soaked in the experience alongside his dad at Quail Hollow Club last month. He’ll aim to put those lessons to use at the Valdosta, Georgia site, as he aims to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time.
Love has made four career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a T38 at the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic. He played collegiately at the University of Alabama from 2012-17, with teammates including Davis Riley, Trey Mullinax, Robby Shelton and Lee Hodges. Love missed a 6-footer to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership on the 72nd hole at Second Stage in 2017, and he’ll be motivated to make amends.
Willie Mack
The 34-year-old has found frequent success on the APGA circuit, and now he’s positioned to chase his first Korn Ferry Tour card at the Plantation, Florida site.
Mack, who hails from Grand Blanc, Michigan, won 11 times individually at Bethune-Cookman, helping the school to the 2008 NCAA Minority Championship title. He once lived in his car while pursuing his professional golf dreams; he nearly died when his car exploded in 2018. But he’s still fighting. He narrowly missed at Second Stage last fall, and he finished T13 at the First Stage site in ChampionsGate, Florida to earn another chance.
Tyler Strafaci
The Florida native played collegiately at Georgia Tech and memorably won the 2020 U.S. Amateur, following in the footsteps of his grandpa Frank Strafaci who won the 1935 U.S. Amateur Public Links.
Now the younger Strafaci is looking to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership at the Plantation, Florida site. He made 10 starts on PGA TOUR Canada this past summer, recording three top-25s and finishing No. 49 on the Order of Merit. He has also made six career PGA TOUR starts. The boating enthusiast will look to sail his way to the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour.
