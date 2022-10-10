It’s time for arguably golf’s most pressure-packed event, Second Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

The stakes at Second Stage are clear and defined. Players who advance will earn 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership, with the Priority Ranking to be determined via Final Stage in early November.

Players who fail to advance, unless otherwise exempt via a conditional category, will hold zero Korn Ferry Tour status for next season. Each site will feature approximately 75 players, with approximately the top quarter of the field to advance.

It’s a scene unlike any other in golf. Take it from world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

“I would say there’s more pressure going into the final round of Q-School than the final round of Masters Sunday,” Scheffler said this year. He speaks from experience, having advanced through First, Second and Final Stages of 2018 Q-School to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. He proceeded to win 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year and 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, with four wins including the Masters.

“There’s a lot of pressure when you’re fighting for your career.”

Second Stage will be contested at five sites across the United States. Three sites will be contested this week – Albuquerque, New Mexico; Dothan, Alabama; and Valdosta, Georgia.

Sites will be conducted next week in Murrieta, California and Plantation, Florida. For fields and scores from all sites, click here.

Here are 10 players to watch at Second Stage of Q-School.

Nick Cantlay

The younger brother of world No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, he advanced through First Stage in Palm Desert, California to set the stage for a chance at his first Korn Ferry Tour card via the Albuquerque site.

Nick, 27, played collegiately at Loyola Marymount and Long Beach State, and he has spent time on the Golden State Tour. He has also spent time working as a wedding and banquet server at Old Ranch CC in California. He didn’t play competitive golf until age 16, but the vintage video game enthusiast is positioned to take his career to new heights this week. Safe to say his older brother, who finished runner-up to Tom Kim at last week’s Shriners Children’s Open, will be following along.

Erik Compton

There’s no quit in Erik Compton. The two-time heart transplant recipient has navigated a variety of health challenges throughout a 21-year professional career, but he’s still chasing his dreams at age 42.