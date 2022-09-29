Korn Ferry Tour announces Astara Chile Classic

SANTIAGO, Chile – The Korn Ferry Tour and Astara announced today a four-year partnership to host a new professional golf tournament, the Astara Chile Classic, beginning in March 2023. The inaugural Astara Chile Classic will be played March 27 - April 2, 2023, at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with Astara to bring Korn Ferry Tour golf back to the great country of Chile,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “Our membership is excited about the opportunity to visit the beautiful city and to compete at the Prince of Wales Country Club. I know we will receive a warm welcome from the local community. We’re very grateful for the Astara team and their commitment to the Korn Ferry Tour. As a global brand, Astara will help continue to raise the profile of our Tour and its presence in South America, and we look forward to making a positive impact in Santiago.”

Astara, a leader in the automobile and mobility industry and based in Madrid, Spain, operates in 15 countries across the globe, including Colombia, Chile and Peru in South America. Formerly known as SK Bergé Auto, Astara establishes long-term relationships with world-leading car manufacturers to help them leverage their in-depth knowledge of the market and boost growth based on their customer journeys. Astara helps companies expand operations and improve their results thanks to owned data solutions that bring in information to be able to realize the needs of potential customers in a custom-made buying experience. Astara’s sponsorship of the Astara Chile Classic will help in their continued transformation and expansion strategy. Now serving as the title sponsor of two international Korn Ferry Tour events, Astara’s new sponsorship of the Astara Chile Classic will continue to support the organization’s transformation and expansion strategy.

"Our relationship with the Korn Ferry Tour started last year when Astara became the title sponsor for the 2022 Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard,” said the Astara Executive Francisco Urzúa. "The success of this event in Bogota, Colombia enhanced our desire to further collaborate. We are thrilled to be an integral part of the Astara Chile Classic and we look forward to an amazing event in Chile for years to come."

The Astara Chile Classic will be a 72-hole tournament featuring 156 players from around the world. This marks the fifth event the Korn Ferry Tour will play in Chile, as the Tour hosted the The Chile Classic from 2012-15 and featured the following champions: Paul Haley II (2012), Kevin Kisner (2013), Adam Hadwin (2014), Dawie van der Walt (2015).