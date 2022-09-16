Q-School notebook: Notables to advance from the First Stage

The first three sites of the First Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament concluded Friday. The dreams of 78 players stay alive as they advance to the Second Stage of Q-School. The Second Stage of Q-School begins October 11th, with the Final Stage of Qualifying taking place November 4th – 7th.

Here’s a look at each of the three sites’ results.

ROCKWALL, TEXAS (ROCKWALL GOLF & ATHLETIC CLUB)

Peter Kuest punched his ticket to the Second Stage of Q-School today winning the Rockwall, Texas site at 20-under. The 2020 BYU Alum spent last year on the Korn Ferry Tour where he had a top finish of T5 at the Utah Championship. Kuest is hoping to regain his Korn Ferry Tour status this fall.

Notables to advance: Chad Sewell rallied from behind to move up for spots to finish second at 15-under. Sewell competed for Sam Houston State University in the 2021-2022 season. He finished the season 20th at NCAA Bryan Reginal with the 4th best scoring average in program history... Donnie Trosper and Andre Metzger finished T3 to advance to the Second Stage of Q-School. Trosper rewrote the record books as a member of the Michigan State men’s golf team. He scored the lowest single season average in MSU history, set a school record for lowest 54-hole score and finished 7th at the NCAA Pullman Regional, which was the best by a Spartan since 1993... At 40 years old, Metzger is one of the more experienced golfers in Q- School. Metzger was a Q- School graduate in 2019 and competed on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020. His wife, Kim previously played on the Symetra Tour... Former Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica player, Sebastián Vázquez finished T13. Vázquez has a combined nineteen career top 10 finishes on Tour... Stuart Macdonald finished T17, he played on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022 and spent time on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR China... Dru Love, son of Davis Love III, finished T13 to advance to the Second Stage.

Notables to miss: John Chin, who spent 7 seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour and finished one shot shy of advancing. Chin recorded six top-25s in 41 Korn Ferry Tour starts across the 2020-21 season, which saw him finish No. 51 in the regular season points standings. In 2022 he recorded a career low 62 at the Utah Championships. Chin also spent the 2018-2019 season on the PGA TOUR where he recorded a career high finish 3rd in 21 starts... Davis Shore finished one shot shy of advancing.

The Alabama alum started 10 events on the 2021- 2022 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and finished a season high T5 at the JHSF Aberto do Brasil. The 24-year-old earned a spot in the 2022 U.S. Open.

KANNAPOLIS, NORTH CAROLINA (THE CLUB AT IRISH CREEK)

Frankie Cappan III earned medalist honors with an 8- shot win over Charles Huntzinger. Cappan III finished an impressive 26-under after four rounds of the First Stage of Q-School. Cappan III and Florida Gulf coast University men’s golf earned the team's first NCAA at large bid in 2022.

Notables to advance: Charles Huntzinger finished 18- under to take second in Kannapolis. Huntzinger finished 80th in points this year on the PGA TOUR Canada with a top finish of T9 at the Prince Edward Island Open... Brian Campbell joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016. At the 2015 U.S. Open, Campbell finished 27th, the lowest of any amateur that year.He finished T3 and is off to the Second Stage... Coming off his first collegiate win in 2022, Quinn Riley finished T14 at 9-under. The Duke Blue Devil advanced in his first ever First Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School...Chris Crawford, finished his season 32 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Totalplay Cup Rank. Crawford shot a three-birdie front nine to finish T11.

Notables to miss: Matt Atkins, who has one Korn Ferry Tour victory and six top ten finishes missed advancing to the Second Stage by one shot. Atkins started 24 events on the PGA TOUR in 2018. The 31-year old’s best finish came at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship where he finished T22... Matthew Sharpstene, ranked 75th in the world golf amateur player rankings before turning pro. Sharpstene had one amateur win and thirteen top ten finishes. He competed at The University of West Virginia before transferring to The University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2020.

PALM DESERT, CALIFORNIA (IRONWOOD – SOUTH COURSE)

Cheng Jin topped the 75-player field at the Palm Desert, California site finishing 13-under in a tight race for the win. He finished with an eagle and birdie in his final four holes in Round 4 to break away from the pack. On the PGA TOUR China, Jin became the first amateur to lead a PGA TOUR China event and the first amateur to win on TOUR.

Notables to advance: Bhavik Patel and Mac McClung finished T2 after four rounds of the First Stage of Q- School. The pair bogeyed 17 to fall into second place. Patel joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2013 and has seven top ten finishes. UCLA graduate, Corey Shaun finished T14 at 5-under. Shaun has one top 10 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour and finished 102nd in the Points Standings in 2022... David Gazzolo, finished T5 at 10-under after the second most birdies through the First Stage’s four rounds. Gazzolo started in fifteen events for the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022.

Notables to miss: Michael Feuerstein, who spent the 2021-2022 season on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica fell short of qualifying for the Second Stage after finishing one shot back.

Action for the final nine First Stage Qualifiers will resume next week, September 20.