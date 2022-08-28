Winner's Bag: David Lingmerth, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio – David Lingmerth had gone 117 starts across five-plus years since his last top-10 finish in PGA TOUR-sanctioned competition.

Considering the inherent pressure of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, pundits could be forgiven if Lingmerth wasn’t exactly on the radar into this week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

But Lingmerth has a comfort zone in central Ohio. The Sweden native won the 2015 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC, just 12 miles up the road from The Ohio State University GC (Scarlet).

And the Arkansas alum earned a return to the winner’s circle Sunday, making a 13-foot birdie at the 72nd hole to cement a two-stroke victory over Paul Haley at 17 under.

After spending several years in the uncertain world of conditional PGA TOUR status, alternating between the TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour, Lingmerth has cemented a spot in The Finals 25.

The 35-year-old will play the 2022-23 TOUR season out of the Korn Ferry Tour graduate category, better positioned to plan a schedule moving forward.

“It’s been a long climb up the mountain to reach this point again,” Lingmerth said. “It’s a great feeling for me to obviously not have to live and die with last-minute withdrawals and whatever on the PGA TOUR. ‘Am I going to get in? Am I not? What should I do? How should I prep?’ Little things like that.

“It’s tough on me, but it’s tough on my family, too, not really knowing if I’m going to be home for a week or if I need to get out of there or if we all can plan a trip somewhere together for a tournament. Just to be able to nail the schedule down a little bit better is going to be very nice for all of us.”

Here’s what was in Lingmerth’s bag this week as he authored another indelible memory in central Ohio.

Driver: Ping G425, 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Ping G425, 14.5 degrees

4-hybrid: Ping G425, 22 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Ping i230

Wedges (50, 54 degrees): Ping Glide 4.0

Wedge (60 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM9

Putter: Ping Cadence TR Ketsch