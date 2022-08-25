-
KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS
Alea Ramsey inspired to give back amidst cancer fight
First Shot to Fight Cancer brings circle of positive energy at Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
August 25, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
- Alea Ramsey met Scott Harrington after hitting the First Shot to Fight Cancer in 2019. (Dave Evenson/PGA TOUR)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Alea Ramsey has relapsed five times from osteosarcoma. Not only has she kept fighting, but she has founded a charity to support kids in similar fights.
A unique connection with a veteran pro has brought inspiration.
Ramsey hit the First Shot to Fight Cancer at the 2019 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, a long-running tradition at the second of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events. After hitting the ceremonial opening tee shot at The Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet), Ramsey met Scott Harrington, who had taken a competitive leave the year prior as his wife Jenn battled Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The two struck up a quick friendship, as did Harrington with Alea’s dad Sean.
Ramsey has closely followed Harrington’s career on the TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour, and she says of Jenn – “I thought that she was so cool, just for being cool.”
In fall 2020, Ramsey, 17, started her own non-profit, Bearing Hope, which sends customized blankets to cancer patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and all over Ohio, bearing words that she found particularly inspirational at points during her battle. She also sends themed bags to Nationwide Children’s Hospital every other month.
“It’s nice to have someone who’s been through it reach out to you, and be like, ‘I understand,’” Ramsey said of the motivation to start Bearing Hope. “The other kids … I don’t know how some of them do it with a smile consistently on their face. Especially when you’re so young and this has been your life, for your whole life almost. Anything I can do to make them feel better, let them be a kid, do kid stuff … I’ll do whatever I can to help them do that.”Alea Ramsey provides gifts to cancer patients at Nationwide Children's Hospital via Bearing Hope. (Courtesy of Alea Ramsey)
This week, Harrington will donate $200 per birdie to Bearing Hope. The Oregon native finished T4 at last week’s Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, accruing 200 Korn Ferry Tour points to move to the verge of a PGA TOUR return. (The fail-safe threshold for a spot in The Finals 25 is 220 points.)
Harrington has seen firsthand the impact that a program like Bearing Hope can provide.
“I didn’t go through it myself, but I was there 24/7 more or less … I can only imagine, you get those things that brighten up your day and make your stay in the hospital easier; I think it’s all about just trying to find ways to give them some happiness,” Harrington said. “I think Alea’s doing a great job with that, and I think it’s really cool.
“I think it’s admirable that she came up with this and started this while she was still going through some difficult things. I just find that awesome, and I want to support any way I can.”
Alea really is a remarkable girl and it’s always great to be able to catch up in person. As part of my participation @NCHC_Golf I’ll be donating $200/birdie to her non-profit, Bearing Hope. If anybody would like to make a pledge of any amount, it would be hugely appreciated! (1) https://t.co/uW6z1G5PDv— Scott Harrington (@scottyglf) August 24, 2022
The First Shot to Fight Cancer remains an enduring tradition in Columbus. Neil Taylor, 16, commenced the proceedings Thursday morning at the Scarlet Course.
Taylor was diagnosed with Mixed Phenotype Acute Leukemia in 2019, underwent treatment at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is now in remission.
The Dublin, Ohio, resident has a strong interest in music – he plays several instruments – and has also started a program called Neil’s Meals, aiming to provide comfort food to pediatric cancer patients during hospital stays.
Thanks for getting us started, Neil!— NCHC_Golf (@NCHC_Golf) August 25, 2022
First Shot to Fight Cancer ✅
Round 1 underway✅ pic.twitter.com/SY16kXrZOU
Ramsey recently completed a round of radiation and is preparing for a round of chemotherapy and “some killer cell trial thing.” Despite the adversity, she remains unwaveringly buoyant and optimistic, inspired to give back and brighten others’ days however she can.
Last fall, the Upper Arlington High School senior hosted a pediatric cancer awareness event at a school football game. The football players and cheerleaders wore gold ribbons in support; the student section wore gold T-shirts and held gold balloons.
“I think the most special moment was when I got to tell the kids that all the football players were wearing the gold ribbon for them,” Ramsey said. “Their faces were something I cannot describe. I don’t think I’ll ever forget that.”
Click here to support Bearing Hope and for more on Ramsey's efforts.
Features
Alea Ramsey hits First Shot to Fight Cancer at Nationwide Children's
