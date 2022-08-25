Alea Ramsey inspired to give back amidst cancer fight

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Alea Ramsey has relapsed five times from osteosarcoma. Not only has she kept fighting, but she has founded a charity to support kids in similar fights.

A unique connection with a veteran pro has brought inspiration.

Ramsey hit the First Shot to Fight Cancer at the 2019 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, a long-running tradition at the second of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events. After hitting the ceremonial opening tee shot at The Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet), Ramsey met Scott Harrington, who had taken a competitive leave the year prior as his wife Jenn battled Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The two struck up a quick friendship, as did Harrington with Alea’s dad Sean.

Ramsey has closely followed Harrington’s career on the TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour, and she says of Jenn – “I thought that she was so cool, just for being cool.”

In fall 2020, Ramsey, 17, started her own non-profit, Bearing Hope, which sends customized blankets to cancer patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and all over Ohio, bearing words that she found particularly inspirational at points during her battle. She also sends themed bags to Nationwide Children’s Hospital every other month.

“It’s nice to have someone who’s been through it reach out to you, and be like, ‘I understand,’” Ramsey said of the motivation to start Bearing Hope. “The other kids … I don’t know how some of them do it with a smile consistently on their face. Especially when you’re so young and this has been your life, for your whole life almost. Anything I can do to make them feel better, let them be a kid, do kid stuff … I’ll do whatever I can to help them do that.”