Aaron Baddeley uses the 'toe putter' to start strong at Nationwide Children's

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Twenty-one years ago, Aaron Baddeley was impressed by Vijay Singh’s famed ‘toe putter’ eagle en route to a runner-up at THE PLAYERS Championship.

So much so, Baddeley has implemented the technique from time to time in competition. He angles the putter to where the toe is facing down, then produces a standard stroke. The idea is to produce loft from a dicey lie while maintaining speed control.

“I've used that a few times just with awkward lies when it's up against the long collar,” Baddeley said after Thursday’s opening round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. “It gets the ball out and running a little bit. I was out watching Vijay make it that way on THE PLAYERS Championship at (No.) 16 years ago; I was like, ‘That's a good idea,’ so I've used it ever since. Thanks, Vijay.”

Baddeley utilized the technique in Thursday’s opening round at The Ohio State University GC (Scarlet) for an up-and-down birdie at the par-5 fourth hole, en route to a 6-under 65 and a share of the early lead alongside Jared Wolfe and Brandon Hagy.