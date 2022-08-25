  • KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS

    Aaron Baddeley uses the 'toe putter' to start strong at Nationwide Children's

  • Aaron Baddeley opened in 6-under 65 at The Ohio State University GC as he eyes a spot in The Finals 25. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)Aaron Baddeley opened in 6-under 65 at The Ohio State University GC as he eyes a spot in The Finals 25. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)