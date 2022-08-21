Winner's Bag: Will Gordon, Albertsons Boise Open

Will Gordon won the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron with a par on the first playoff hole Sunday, securing the first trophy of the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He also secured the Korn Ferry Tour’s ultimate prize, a PGA TOUR card for next season.

Gordon began the final round in a tie for 13th place, seven strokes off the lead, and he caught fire with five consecutive birdies on the back nine en route to an 8-under 63, good for a 21-under total at venerable Hillcrest CC, a longtime Korn Ferry Tour host venue.

The Vanderbilt alum moves atop the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Eligibility Points List and cements a PGA TOUR card for next season. Gordon finished the Regular Season at No. 33 on the Regular Season Eligibility Points List; he was trending upward with back-to-back T5s to close the Regular Season.

Now Gordon is set to return to the TOUR, on which he has made 43 starts, highlighted by a T3 at the 2020 Travelers Championship.

Gordon bested Philip Knowles and MJ Daffue in a playoff in Boise. Knowles clinches his first PGA TOUR card, while Daffue was already #TOURBound via the Regular Season Eligibility Points List.

Here’s what was in Gordon’s bag en route to victory at the Albertsons Boise Open.

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST, 9 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST LS, 16.5 degrees

Utility iron: Callaway X Forged UT, 19 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Callaway Apex Pro

Wedges (50, 54 degrees): Callaway JAWS MD5

Wedge (60 degrees): Callaway JAWS Forged

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG