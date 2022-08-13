Sunday scenarios for PGA TOUR cards at Regular Season finale

ELKHORN, Neb. -- Entering the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Finale – the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna – 105 players had a mathematical chance of earning one of the 10 remaining PGA TOUR cards up for grabs.

With Harry Hall making the cut, he is now #TOURBound, so only nine cards remain.

After Friday's cut, only 46 players remain in the mix for those final nine PGA TOUR cards.

Here's a look at the minimum finish needed for players to have a chance at finishing inside The 25 to earn TOUR cards on Sunday afternoon at The Club at Indian Creek outside Omaha.