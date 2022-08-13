-
Sunday scenarios for PGA TOUR cards at Regular Season finale
Players also vying for Korn Ferry Tour Finals entry via top 75 on Eligibility Points List
August 13, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Kevin Roy is riding the bubble as he chases a TOUR card into the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
ELKHORN, Neb. -- Entering the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Finale – the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna – 105 players had a mathematical chance of earning one of the 10 remaining PGA TOUR cards up for grabs.
With Harry Hall making the cut, he is now #TOURBound, so only nine cards remain.
After Friday's cut, only 46 players remain in the mix for those final nine PGA TOUR cards.
RELATED: Pinnacle Bank Championship leaderboard | Live projected Eligibility Ranking
Here's a look at the minimum finish needed for players to have a chance at finishing inside The 25 to earn TOUR cards on Sunday afternoon at The Club at Indian Creek outside Omaha.
Ranking into this week Points into week Player Minimum finish to move inside The 25 16 866.033 Harry Hall Declared #TOURBound on Aug. 13 17 857.275 Tyson Alexander Contingent on other players 18 846.494 Kevin Yu Contingent on other players 19 823.31 Harrison Endycott Contingent on other players 20 802.068 Trevor Cone Contingent on other players 21 782.708 Anders Albertson Contingent on other players 22 769.106 Kevin Roy Contingent on other players 23 764.591 Ben Taylor Contingent on other players 24 757.115 Vincent Norrman Contingent on other players 25 754.622 Michael Kim Contingent on other players 26 751.617 Brandon Harkins Contingent on other players 30 692.2 Akshay Bhatia Solo 13th 31 690.806 T.J. Vogel Two-way T12 32 676.3 Carson Young Two-way T9 33 667.737 David Kocher Solo eighth 36 632.465 Eric Cole Two-way T4 38 612.066 Zack Fischer Solo fourth 39 611.983 Austin Eckroat Solo fourth or four-way T3 40 596.638 Will Gordon Two-way T3 41 593.333 Andrew Kozan Two-way T3 42 593.015 Mark Anderson Two-way T3 44 556.727 Sam Stevens Solo third or four-way T2 45 542.162 John VanDerLaan Three-way T2 47 504.1 Norman Xiong Two-way T2 48 468.256 Mac Meissner Solo second 50 428.246 Kevin Dougherty Win 56 364.1 Nelson Ledesma Win 62 356.088 Andrew Yun Win 67 325.417 Quade Cummins Win 69 324.6 Joey Garber Win 71 321.993 Shad Tuten Win 73 309.043 Tain Lee Win 80 292.83 Spencer Ralston Win 83 277.327 Xinjun Zhang Win 87 260.415 Philip Knowles Win 89 258.98 Roberto Diaz Win 90 255.188 Martin Contini Win 91 253.639 Chase Parker Win 93 244.55 MJ Maguire Win 96 238.15 Alexandre Rocha Win 99 228.708 Alex Weiss Win 100 227.137 Michael Johnson Win 101 216.141 Grant Hirschman Win 102 211.083 Corey Shaun Win 105 204.457 Blayne Barber Win 109 185.546 Brad Hopfinger Win 111 173.51 Erik Compton Win
Entering the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Finale, Sam Saunders sat at No. 75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List with 303.334 points. After shooting 75-69, Saunders missed the cut this week, so players must finish with at least 303.334 points to have a mathematical opportunity to earn a spot in the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Twenty-seven players who began the week outside the top 75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List remain in contention to play their way into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Ranking into this week Points into week Player Minimum finish to move inside top 75 on Regular Season Eligibility Points List 16 866.033 Harry Hall Declared #TOURBound on Aug. 13 17 857.275 Tyson Alexander Contingent on other players 18 846.494 Kevin Yu Contingent on other players 19 823.310 Harrison Endycott Contingent on other players 20 802.068 Trevor Cone Contingent on other players 21 782.708 Anders Albertson Contingent on other players 22 769.106 Kevin Roy Contingent on other players 23 764.591 Ben Taylor Contingent on other players 24 757.115 Vincent Norrman Contingent on other players 25 754.622 Michael Kim Contingent on other players 26 751.617 Brandon Harkins Contingent on other players 30 692.200 Akshay Bhatia Contingent on other players 31 690.806 T.J. Vogel Contingent on other players 32 676.300 Carson Young Contingent on other players 33 667.737 David Kocher Contingent on other players 36 632.465 Eric Cole Contingent on other players 38 612.066 Zack Fischer Contingent on other players 39 611.983 Austin Eckroat Contingent on other players 40 596.638 Will Gordon Contingent on other players 41 593.333 Andrew Kozan Contingent on other players 42 593.015 Mark Anderson Contingent on other players 44 556.727 Sam Stevens Contingent on other players 45 542.162 John VanDerLaan Contingent on other players 47 504.100 Norman Xiong Contingent on other players 48 468.256 Mac Meissner Contingent on other players 50 428.246 Kevin Dougherty Contingent on other players 56 364.100 Nelson Ledesma Contingent on other players 62 356.088 Andrew Yun Contingent on other players 67 325.417 Quade Cummins Contingent on other players 69 324.600 Joey Garber Contingent on other players 71 321.993 Shad Tuten Contingent on other players 73 309.043 Tain Lee Contingent on other players 80 292.830 Spencer Ralston Solo 48th 83 277.327 Xinjun Zhang Solo 33 87 260.415 Philip Knowles Two-way T23 89 258.980 Roberto Diaz Two-way T22 90 255.188 Martin Contini Solo 21st 91 253.639 Chase Parker Two-way T20 93 244.550 MJ Maguire Solo 16th 96 238.150 Alexandre Rocha Two-way T13 99 228.708 Alex Weiss Solo 11th 100 227.137 Michael Johnson Solo 11th 101 216.141 Grant Hirschman Solo 9th 102 211.083 Corey Shaun Solo 8th 105 204.457 Blayne Barber Solo 7th 109 185.546 Brad Hopfinger Solo 5th 111 173.510 Erik Compton Two-way T4 121 154.352 Cody Gribble Solo 4th 126 142.348 Luis Gagne Two-way T3 130 136.300 Conner Godsey Two-way T3 134 126.197 Nick Voke Two-way T3 135 125.571 Zac Blair Two-way T3 137 124.234 John Augenstein Two-way T3 141 118.133 Theo Humphery Solo 3rd 145 112.164 Tripp Kinney Solo 3rd 150 103.500 Cole Hammer Solo 3rd 170 58.990 Tag Ridings Two-way T2 171 54.600 Ryan Hall Two-way T2 173 49.000 Scott Gutschewski Two-way T2
