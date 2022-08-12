Round 2 review: Akshay Bhatia looks for full-circle moment and TOUR card

CUT WATCH: The cut line was very much up in the air into the late afternoon hours, alternating between even-par and 1-under on multiple occasions. It came down to Spencer Ralston, who flew the green on his final hole, the par-4 ninth, and got up and down for par to become the 65th player to finish at 1-under or better.

With the top 65 and ties advancing to the weekend, players at even par finished T66, agonizingly shy of a chance to chase a TOUR card or Finals berth across the next two days. Among those at even par were Ryan McCormick, who entered the week at No. 27 on the Regular Season Eligibility Points List and will have to wait for the Finals to chase his first TOUR card, and Clay Feagler, who began the week at No. 77 and will fall agonizingly shy of a Finals berth.

Ralston entered the week at No. 80 on the Points List, needing a made cut and a strong weekend for a chance to keep full Korn Ferry Tour status for 2023 and have a chance at a TOUR card in the Finals. The University of Georgia alum delivered with a second-round, 4-under 67, rebounding from an opening-round 74 to keep his hopes alive.

CONE LOCKED IN: Earlier this week, Trevor Cone made the strategic decision to delete the PGA TOUR app from his phone and remove notifications from the Twitter and Instagram apps. The Virginia Tech alum stood No. 20 on the Eligibility Points List and had no desire to keep a close eye on projections throughout the week as he chased his first TOUR card.

Cone, who won the AdventHealth Championship earlier this season, knew a made cut in Omaha was the first step in achieving his lifelong TOUR dream. Mission accomplished, as he carded solid rounds of 70-70 at The Club at Indian Creek to advance to the weekend with a stroke to spare.

Cone values his friendships; when asked to pinpoint his favorite moment of the year, he didn’t choose his victory. He reflected on his close friend David Kocher’s win at last month’s Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, which brought Kocher from outside the top 100 on the Eligibility Points List to inside the top 40, suddenly with a puncher’s chance at a TOUR card.

Kocher wouldn’t be offended if a certain ceremony Sunday afternoon were to supersede that memory. The chance at a TOUR card, after all, represents a lifelong dream.

“I’ve never been this stressed off the golf course,” Cone said of this week’s vibe. “Just not being able to control it, stomach in knots, and the closer and closer I get to coming out to the course … starting the rounds, for whatever reason, it’s the most comfortable I’ve felt all year. I think it’s about being able to control what’s happening. The golf course is a safe haven at the moment.”

Cone enters the weekend projected No. 23 on the Eligibility Points List. He’s in a good spot, just not yet secure.