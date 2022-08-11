Round 1 review: Michael Kim relishes bubble at Pinnacle Bank Championship

ELKHORN, Neb. – Here’s what you need to know from the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, as players chase 25 PGA TOUR cards that will be awarded Sunday afternoon at The Club at Indian Creek outside Omaha.

The early leader in Nebraska is Philip Knowles, who posted 6-under 65 late Thursday afternoon.

The 25-year-old University of North Florida alum entered the week at No. 87 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List, with a plethora of scenarios on the table as the week unfolds. A victory in Nebraska would bring his first TOUR card, but he also needs a top-23 finish at minimum for a chance to move inside the top 75 and earn a Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth. (Players inside the top 75 after this event receive full 2023 Korn Ferry Tour status and gain access to the three-event Finals for another chance at a TOUR card.)

Last week’s winner Andrew Kozan is in the mix again after an opening 4-under 67 – after driving 935 miles from Utah to Omaha across Sunday night and Monday. Kozan is also looking to become the Korn Ferry Tour’s first multiple winner of 2022. The Auburn alum stands No. 41 on the Eligibility Points List; with a Finals berth secure, he sets his sights on an unlikely TOUR card. Click here for more on Kozan’s journey.

KIM RELISHES THE 25 BUBBLE: Michael Kim knows the significance of the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season finale. He readily cites his Cal-Berkeley teammate Max Homa’s second-round stretch run at the 2018 Regular Season finale in Portland; Homa made four consecutive closing birdies to make the cut, earn a Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth and elude Q-School.

Now Homa is a four-time TOUR winner and in serious consideration for a Presidents Cup berth. Homa overcame a significant slump in his mid-20s to regain his TOUR card, and Kim is striving to do the very same. Kim, the 2013 Haskins Award winner, won the 2018 John Deere Classic but then suffered a two-year period where he made just one cut in an event with a 36-hole cut.

Kim has retooled his game and is now on the verge of a TOUR return; he’ll need some good work this week to make it happen. So far, so good. After entering the week at No. 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List, squarely on the bubble for a TOUR card, Kim has opened the Pinnacle Bank Championship in 3-under 68. He stands T14 after the opening round, projected No. 23 in the standings.

Kim has yet to win this season, but he has accrued more points than nine separate Korn Ferry Tour winners. The 29-year-old has recorded 10 top-25 finishes in 21 starts, highlighted by a solo third at last month’s Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS.

He’s trending upward with nine top-25s in his last 10 Korn Ferry Tour starts, and he’ll look to deliver a finishing kick in Middle America and lock up a TOUR return.

“It’s fun and it’s stressful at the same time,” Kim said. “I know I’m 25th, but I’m probably not going to look at the projections. There’s no real point. Hopefully I can keep playing some good golf, and we’ll let the points bear out how they will.

“I feel like I’m playing some really good golf. With the swing changes I’ve been making, the first few months was time to get used to those changes and … I didn’t start off the best, but for the last half of the season, I’ve been playing really great golf. I don’t know if that means I’m the 25th best golfer or not, but I’m playing some good golf and hopefully I can keep on going.”

AKSHAY’S OLD FRIEND: Akshay Bhatia employed an Odyssey 2-Ball Ten for his season-opening victory at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. The victory, with his girlfriend Presleigh on the bag, allowed the precocious Bhatia to move from conditional status to full Korn Ferry Tour membership.

Last week in Utah, Bhatia returned to his winning putter, striving to recapture the magic from The Bahamas and secure his first TOUR card. The 20-year-old entered the Pinnacle Bank Championship at No. 30 on the Eligibility Points List, needing a two-way T14 at minimum for a chance at his card.

Bhatia opened in 3-under 68 at The Club at Indian Creek, good for a T14 after the opening round. With several players around him also playing well, he is projected to stay at No. 30, meaning a stronger finish could be in order to crack The 25.

Bhatia finished T14 last week in Utah and is continuing the strong form. He’ll aim to ride that confidence on the greens to a TOUR card come Sunday afternoon.

Josh Mayer contributed reporting

COMPTON DOWN BUT NOT OUT: Erik Compton embraces the chance to write an underdog story, and he has done so many times and his life and career.

The two-time heart transplant recipient has not only made it to the highest level of the game, he has made 166 career TOUR starts, including a runner-up at the 2014 U.S. Open. Now he’s trying to author another unlikely tale in Omaha.

Compton entered the week at No. 111 on the Eligibility Points List, needing a win for a chance at a TOUR card – and a top-four finish for a chance at a Finals berth.

The 42-year-old Georgia alum opened the Pinnacle Bank Championship in 4-under 67 and stands T5 after the opening round.

There’s a long way to go, but the lifelong fighter intends to fight over the next three days in Middle America.

“I’ve had my back against the wall so many times in my career, and so many times in life,” Compton said. “Maybe that’s just the way I like it.”