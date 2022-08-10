-
-
NEWS
Scenarios for PGA TOUR cards at Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season finale
Minimum finish needed for players to have a chance at card at Pinnacle Bank Championship
-
August 10, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- August 10, 2022
- Michael Kim holds the pivotal No. 25 spot into this week's Regular Season finale in Omaha. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
ELKHORN, Neb. -- Entering this week's Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, 15 players have crossed the fail-safe threshold of 875 points to secure a PGA TOUR on Sunday evening.
Ten spots remain up for grabs this week at The Club at Indian Creek outside Omaha, with a various range of potential outcomes in play.
For those higher on the Points List, it would take a narrow scenario of certain players finishing at exact positions in order to be bumped from The 25.
Closer to the No. 25 bubble, though, things are tightly contested; Nos. 23-27 on the Regular Season Eligibility Points List are separated by just 14 points, roughly the equivalent of a 43rd-place finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship. (The Regular Season finale features elevated point totals).
It's borderline impossible to calculate an exact scenario for each player, so this file shows the minimum finish needed for each player outside The 25 to have a chance at a TOUR card come Sunday afternoon, by virtue of accruing enough points in Omaha to exceed the current No. 25 total of 754.622 points.
From there, it comes down to who finishes where. (Here's how to watch the Pinnacle Bank Championship.)
All players extending to No. 120 on the Regular Season Eligibility Points List have a mathematical chance to secure a PGA TOUR card this week.
Let the chaos begin and enjoy the show!
* = Current spot on Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List
Current ranking * Player Minimum finish to move inside The 25 16 Harry Hall N/A 17 Tyson Alexander N/A 18 Kevin Yu N/A 19 Harrison Endycott N/A 20 Trevor Cone N/A 21 Anders Albertson N/A 22 Kevin Roy N/A 23 Ben Taylor N/A 24 Vincent Norrman N/A 25 Michael Kim N/A 26 Brandon Harkins Solo 73rd 27 Ryan McCormick Two-way T68 28 Brent Grant Two-way T54 29 Pierceson Coody Solo 26th 30 Akshay Bhatia Two-way T14 31 T.J. Vogel Solo 14th 32 Carson Young Two-way T10 33 David Kocher Solo ninth 34 Jeremy Paul Solo seventh 35 Jimmy Stanger Solo fifth 36 Eric Cole Three-way T4 37 Nicolas Echavarria Solo fourth 38 Zack Fischer Solo fourth 39 Austin Eckroat Solo fourth 40 Will Gordon Three-way T3 41 Andrew Kozan Two-way T3 42 Mark Anderson Two-way T3 43 Rob Oppenheim Two-way T3 44 Sam Stevens Four-way T2 45 John VanDerLaan Three-way T2 46 Patrick Fishburn Two-way T2 47 Norman Xiong Two-way T2 48 Mac Meissner Solo second 49 Pontus Nyholm Solo second 50 Kevin Dougherty Solo second 51 Jose de Jesus Rodriguez Win 52 Brandon Crick Win 53 Matt McCarty Win 54 Tano Goya Win 55 Dawson Armstrong Win 56 Nelson Ledesma Win 57 Kyle Westmoreland Win 58 Ashton Van Horne Win 59 Marcelo Rozo Win 60 Fabian Gomez Win 62 Andrew Yun Win 63 Jacob Bergeron Win 64 Tom Whitney Win 65 Josh Teater Win 66 Scott Harrington Win 67 Quade Cummins Win 68 A.J. Crouch Win 69 Joey Garber Win 71 Shad Tuten Win 72 Chris Baker Win 73 Tain Lee Win 74 Martin Flores Win 75 Sam Saunders Win 77 Clay Feagler Win 78 Alex Chiarella Win 79 Vince India Win 80 Spencer Ralston Win 81 Ryan Blaum Win 82 Michael Feagles Win 83 Xinjun Zhang Win 84 Julian Etulain Win 86 Christopher Petefish Win 87 Philip Knowles Win 88 Patrick Newcomb Win 89 Roberto Diaz Win 90 Martin Contini Win 91 Chase Parker Win 92 Taylor Dickson Win 93 MJ Maguire Win 94 Curtis Luck Win 95 Jay Card Win 96 Alexandre Rocha Win 99 Alex Weiss Win 100 Michael Johnson Win 101 Grant Hirschman Win 102 Corey Shaun Win 103 Corey Pereira Win 104 Braden Thornberry Win 105 Blayne Barber Win 106 Tee-K Kelly Win 107 Kris Ventura Win 108 Charlie Saxon Win 109 Brad Hopfinger Win 110 Brad Brunner Win 111 Erik Compton Win 112 Chandler Blanchet Win 113 Kyle Reifers Win 114 Garett Reband Win 115 Stuart Macdonald Win 116 Steven Fisk Win 118 Albin Choi Win 119 Sangmoon Bae Win 120 Jacob Bridgeman Win
-
-