Scenarios for PGA TOUR cards at Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season finale

ELKHORN, Neb. -- Entering this week's Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, 15 players have crossed the fail-safe threshold of 875 points to secure a PGA TOUR on Sunday evening.

Ten spots remain up for grabs this week at The Club at Indian Creek outside Omaha, with a various range of potential outcomes in play.

For those higher on the Points List, it would take a narrow scenario of certain players finishing at exact positions in order to be bumped from The 25.

Closer to the No. 25 bubble, though, things are tightly contested; Nos. 23-27 on the Regular Season Eligibility Points List are separated by just 14 points, roughly the equivalent of a 43rd-place finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship. (The Regular Season finale features elevated point totals).