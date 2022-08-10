Pierceson Coody's 22-hour travel day to chase TOUR card

ELKHORN, Neb. – Pierceson Coody knows what’s at stake this week. The PGA TOUR University No. 1 has made a quick impact on the Korn Ferry Tour with three top-10s in seven starts, including a victory at the Live and Work and Maine Open. He’s No. 29 on the Points List into the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, and a strong week could bring his first PGA TOUR card.

He just needed to make it to Omaha first.

After polishing off a final-round 68 at last week’s Utah Championship, the University of Texas alum embarked on his journey to Middle America to begin his #TOURBound chase.

Professional golf can often pose a litany of travel obstacles, and Coody was not immune en route from Utah to Nebraska. This is how his Monday journey unfolded …