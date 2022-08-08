10 players who could earn their first PGA TOUR card this week

ELKHORN, Neb. -- Some call it the Greatest Week in Sports, and for good reason.

This week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship marks the final week of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, where 25 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded upon the conclusion of Sunday’s final round at The Club at Indian Creek outside Omaha.

Entering the week, 15 players have crossed the fail-safe threshold (875 points) to secure a TOUR card for next season. This means that 10 spots are up for grabs across the course of competition.

Click here for the Points List into the week.