On the bubble: Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper

Three events remain in the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, and the pressure is mounting as players attempt to advance to the PGA TOUR through the top-25 on the Regular Season Points List, qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, or maintain status.

Last week, Paul Haley II of Dallas fired four rounds of 67 or better to win the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, two strokes clear of former Oklahoma State standout Austin Eckroat.

Haley’s victory elevated him from No. 14 to No. 2 on the Regular Season Points List.

Following this week's Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper in Springfield, Missouri, the Korn Ferry Tour will travel to the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank before the Regular Season finale in Omaha.

The Korn Ferry Tour awards 25 PGA TOUR cards upon conclusion of the Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna in early August. The chase for spots in The 25 builds toward a crescendo during the season's final events.

Ben Taylor, who has two top-15 finishes in his last four starts, moved from No. 24 to No. 18 after his T14 finish last week in Springfield, Illinois. He carded rounds of 67-67-66-66 and continues to position himself more comfortably inside The 25.

Moving down the points list, another critical benchmark exists at No. 75. Upon the conclusion of the Pinnacle Bank Championship, the top-75 players on the points list will gain entry into the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, with another opportunity to earn a TOUR card via The Finals 25.

Quade Cummins, who finished No. 6 on the inaugural PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global Ranking in 2021, moved from No. 77 to No. 64 after a T14 finish at the Memorial Health Championship.

Players who finish the Regular Season inside the top-75 also secure full Korn Ferry Tour status for 2023. Nos. 76-85 gain direct entry to Final Stage of Q-School; Nos. 86-100 advance directly to Second Stage.

Here's a look at five players on the bubble with three events remaining in the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season.

Trevor Cone (No. 28)

The big hitter who currently ranks ninth in driving distance (317.6) on the Korn Ferry Tour is having his best professional season since graduating from Virginia Tech in 2015.

However, since winning the AdventHealth Championship at the end of May, Cone has recorded only one top-20 finish in his last seven starts.

The challenge for Cone, a two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, will be to sharpen his performance on the greens over the next three weeks. He ranks 84th in putting average and is not cashing in on great approach shots.

Cone is giving himself plenty of looks, ranking 15th in GIR percentage on the Korn Ferry Tour this season. Before 2022, Cone’s best effort in that statistic was 99th.

Standing 34.9 points behind T.J. Vogel (No. 25), Cone will look to get the putter warmed up over the final stretch of the season if he wants a chance at entering The 25.

Nicolas Echavarria (No. 34)

The only accolade Nicolas Echavarria is missing on his resume this season is a win. He's notched five top-10 finishes and seven top-25s.

The 27-year-old out of the University of Arkansas first made waves on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2018 when he won the Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship and San Luis Championship in a span of three weeks.

Four years later, Echavarria has experienced the ebbs and flows of the Korn Ferry Tour and is one win from a PGA TOUR card. His best finish this year was third at the Evans Scholars Invitational after firing a final-round 63.

Echavarria, ranked 10th in putting average on the Korn Ferry Tour, sits 82.7 points behind No. 25 (Vogel).

Austin Eckroat (No. 39)

The 23-year-old held the 36-hole lead for the first time in his career at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS. He finished solo second on Sunday and vaulted from No. 84 to No. 39 on the points list.

Eckroat, a 2018 Oklahoma State national championship team member, has made eight cuts in 10 Korn Ferry Tour starts this year, with the Memorial Health Championship marking his first top-10. He has also played four events on the 2021-22 PGA TOUR, making three cuts with his best finish coming at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (T22).

Eckroat, currently ranked No. 4 in greens in regulation percentage, has made eight straight cuts and has recorded 28 consecutive rounds of par or better , the longest streak on the Korn Ferry Tour this season.

If Eckroat can produce three more weeks as he did in Springfield, Illinois, he will give himself a chance at a PGA TOUR card for 2023. The 2021 Walker Cup standout sits 156 points behind No. 25 (Vogel).

Mac Meissner (No. 51)

The 23-year-old from Dallas hasn't wasted any time climbing the ranks of professional golf.

After a stellar career at SMU, Meissner won his third event on PGA TOUR Canada at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational and finished fifth on the 2021 money list.

Currently ranked 33rd in scoring average (69.58) on the Korn Ferry Tour, Meissner has made cuts in 10 of 16 events. His best finish this year came at the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank (T5).

Meissner currently has 397 points and will need to rebound from three consecutive missed cuts to have a chance of climbing into The 25.

Shad Tuten (No. 74)

After recording only two top-30 finishes over the first 16 events of the season, Tuten has started to gain momentum. He finished T6 at The Ascendant presented by Blue, and T26 at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS.

Tuten's last PGA TOUR-sanctioned victory came at PGA TOUR Latinoamerica’s 66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil in September 2019.

He gained status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020-21 and made 19 of 40 cuts. He finished the season No. 75 on the points list to retain his Korn Ferry Tour card by a slim margin.

His T26 finish last week vaulted him from No. 80 to No. 74 on the Points List. If Tuten can continue to hit greens in regulation (ranked 105th in GIR) over the last three events, he should safely retain his card for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour.