A dream fulfilled: Argentina's Jorge Fernández-Valdés reflects on The Open experience

Editor's note: Jorge Fernández-Valdés earned a spot at The 150th Open at St. Andrews with his victory at the 2021 VISA Open de Argentina on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. He finished No. 3 on the 2021 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit to earn 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership. He recapped his experience at The 150th Open for PGA TOUR Digital.

The feeling I had after finishing the second round of The 150th Open Championship was certainly not what I had predicted all this time leading into my first major.

One imagines different scenarios, always in a positive way and trusting one's game, so I was confident that I could play all four days. But it didn't happen, and I have nothing to be disappointed about. I think it was an excellent experience that I have no doubt will be very valuable for what is to come in my career.

My game had very good moments throughout the 36 holes, but on Friday I missed some chances and couldn’t get on a roll. The course is very demanding and doesn’t forgive you for any mistakes, and Friday on the back nine, with the intention of taking risks, I found several of the diabolical bunkers that the Old Course is known for.

But the overall experience was spectacular. It was my first major and my PGA TOUR debut, and I enjoyed it from the moment I arrived last week in Scotland, where the atmosphere breathes golf in every corner.

Without a doubt, it was the biggest championship that I have played, and its place in the game was reflected in every step I took. From my arrival at the Players Lounge, a huge place for us, my family and team were met with all possible comforts and nothing was left to chance.

A huge dining room with a varied selection of meals at all times. A living room with screens to follow The Open, a gym to warm up in and a physiotherapist truck that was of particular help to me, as I had a problem with blisters at the beginning of the week in addition to some muscle tension.

The Open allows you to fulfill your dreams. For example, during practice days you can sign up to practice with whoever has a free spot on the tee times. On Monday I was lucky enough to play with Collin Morikawa, the defending champion, with whom I was able to play nine holes. On Wednesday I played with three of the Latinos who are on the PGA TOUR: Joaquín Niemann, Mito Pereira and Sebastián Muñoz.

I had so much anxiety to go out and play, but I had to keep it under control as my tee time wasn’t until 4:04 p.m., one of the last starts of the day. I played with Englishman Robert Dinwiddie and Korean Mingyu Cho, two excellent people.

Teeing off at No. 1 was one of those experiences that I will never forget. It was one of those moments where I was able to look back and reflect on all the effort and dedication it took over so many years to get here. And when they announce your name, it is something so exciting that one must recover quickly to be able to hit the first shot.