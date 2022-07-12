Five players on bubble watch going into the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS

With four events remaining in the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, bubble watch is in full swing.

The Korn Ferry Tour awards 25 PGA TOUR cards upon the conclusion of the Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna in early August. The chase for spots in The 25 builds toward a crescendo over the season’s final events.

Following this week’s Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, contested at Panther Creek CC in Springfield, Illinois, the Korn Ferry Tour will proceed to Springfield, Missouri for the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, then to the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank before the Regular Season finale in Omaha.

Last week, Marty Dou vaulted from No. 19 to No. 2 on the season-long points list after winning The Ascendant presented by Blue.

Moving down the points list, another pivotal benchmark exists at the No. 75 position. Upon the conclusion of the Pinnacle Bank Championship, the top-75 players on the points list will gain entry into the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, with another opportunity to earn a TOUR card via The Finals 25.

Shad Tuten, a sixth-year pro out of Aiken, South Carolina, finished T6 at The Ascendant and ascended from No. 108 to No. 80.

Players who finish the Regular Season inside the top-75 also secure full Korn Ferry Tour status for 2023. (Nos. 76-85 gain direct entry to Final Stage of Q-School; Nos. 86-100 advance directly to Second Stage.)

Here’s a look at five players on the bubble with four events remaining in the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season.

T.J. Vogel (No. 25)

The nine-year pro appeared to be a lock to become #TOURBound after his first Korn Ferry Tour win at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club in April, but a streak of four consecutive missed cuts has Vogel skating on thin ice.

Vogel, a University of Florida alum, still is having his best professional season to date.

Previously, his best Korn Ferry Tour season came in 2019 when he finished 53rd on the points list after recording two top-10 finishes and making 15 cuts in 25 events. Before his win at the Club Car Championship, his previous top-five finish in PGA TOUR-sanctioned play occurred on PGA TOUR Canada in June 2017.

Standing at 690 points into the Memorial Health Championship, Vogel will need to steady the sails after dropping 18 places since the Club Car Championship.

Kevin Roy (No. 27)

Less than a month ago, it looked unlikely that the 32-year-old had any chance of securing his PGA TOUR card this year. After a T4 finish at his first event this year at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, Roy missed seven cuts in his following 10 events. He sat No. 88 on the points list entering the Visit Knoxville Open.

Finally, Roy logged his first top-10 in four months with a T6 finish at the AdventHealth Championship.

A month later, Roy finished second at the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics with his father, Jim, a former PGA TOUR member, on his bag .

The native of Syracuse, New York continued his stellar play last week at The Ascendant presented by Blue and finished 10th. He now stands 27th on the points list, just a few solid finishes from securing his first PGA TOUR card.

Norman Xiong (No. 38)

Nearly everyone in the game wrote off the 23-year-old after failing to take advantage of PGA TOUR exemptions in his first three years as a pro. He began 2022 without status on any tour and set out to test his skill in Monday qualifiers.

In his second Korn Ferry Tour start of the year, Xiong won the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics with rounds of 66-61-64-63 after qualifying into the event on Monday. The victory vaulted him to 34th on points list and secured full status on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Xiong will need to find consistency in his game to have a chance at a PGA TOUR card during the season's final stretch. However, he has missed cuts in two other Korn Ferry Tour starts this season.

Sam Stevens (No. 42)

After finishing second on the 2021 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit, the 26-year-old has notched seven top-25 finishes in 16 starts in his first year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The third-generation golfer whose talent was undervalued while at Oklahoma State is showing why he’s one of the best ball strikers to come out of Stillwater. The 26-year-old is currently fifth in greens in regulation percentage on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Currently at 420 points, Stevens will need to channel the same level of play that he brought to the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation (T17) and AdventHealth Championship (T7) to have a chance at a PGA TOUR card for the 2023 season.

He has already shown that he can compete on the PGA TOUR, with made cuts at The Honda Classic and U.S. Open this year.

Stevens sits 270 points behind No. 25 (T.J. Vogel).

Curtis Luck (No. 79)

The 2016 U.S. Amateur winner has had mixed results this season, with four top-25 finishes and five missed cuts.

Since his win at the 2020 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Luck’s best finish came at the 2022 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS (T5).

Luck has struggled off the tee, which he hopes to improve to be successful on the PGA TOUR. Last season he ranked 150th in total driving. This season he has jumped to 109th in the same category.

The 25-year-old’s tournament winner benefits will expire at the end of 2022 unless Luck can play well enough to finish inside the top-75 on the points list.