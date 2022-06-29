Will Zalatoris wrote caddie's winning check before final round of 2020 Ascendant victory

In summer 2020, Will Zalatoris arrived at The Ascendant presented by Blue feeling slightly haunted.

After a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he began the Return to Golf in fine form. Following back-to-back top-six finishes in northeast Florida, he suffered a brutal lip-out on the 72nd hole of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank that would have earned him a spot in a playoff.

He knew his game was good enough to win on the Korn Ferry Tour. He just needed to find that extra edge.

So on the morning of the final round at TPC Colorado, he changed things up. He wrote his caddie a check for an amount that implied a victory.

“This morning, (caddie) Ryan (Goble) and I had been talking about it … we’re close, we’re close, we’re close,” remembered Zalatoris after the final round at TPC Colorado. “I wrote his check, the winner’s check, before the round.”