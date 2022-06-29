-
Will Zalatoris wrote caddie's winning check before final round of 2020 Ascendant victory
June 29, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
- Will Zalatoris moved atop the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Points List after his victory at TPC Colorado. (Kevin Prise/PGA TOUR)
In summer 2020, Will Zalatoris arrived at The Ascendant presented by Blue feeling slightly haunted.
After a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he began the Return to Golf in fine form. Following back-to-back top-six finishes in northeast Florida, he suffered a brutal lip-out on the 72nd hole of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank that would have earned him a spot in a playoff.
He knew his game was good enough to win on the Korn Ferry Tour. He just needed to find that extra edge.
So on the morning of the final round at TPC Colorado, he changed things up. He wrote his caddie a check for an amount that implied a victory.
“This morning, (caddie) Ryan (Goble) and I had been talking about it … we’re close, we’re close, we’re close,” remembered Zalatoris after the final round at TPC Colorado. “I wrote his check, the winner’s check, before the round.”
Zalatoris backed up his paperwork that day at The Ascendant, carding a final-round, 3-under 69 for a 15-under total and one-stroke win over Chase Johnson. After a birdie at the par-3 16th hole, he closed with consecutive pars on the demanding par-4 17th and 18th holes to cement the victory over a hard-charging Johnson, who closed in 9-under 63.
With his first Korn Ferry Tour title, he ascended to the No. 1 spot on the 2020-21 combined Points List, a position he held until the following April -- nearly six months after earning PGA TOUR Special Temporary Membership at the 2020 Bermuda Championship. (Interestingly, Zalatoris remained atop the Korn Ferry Tour Points List at the time of finishing runner-up at the 2021 Masters.)
The Wake Forest alum has continued to prove his mettle at the highest level of the game. He has finished runner-up in back-to-back major championships, a playoff loss to 2014 Korn Ferry Tour graduate Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship followed by a one-stroke defeat to Matt Fitzpatrick at the U.S. Open. He stands No. 9 on the FedExCup and No. 13 on the Official World Golf Ranking. He is universally regarded as one of golf’s elite ball-strikers.
Two years after his win, Zalatoris’ profile picture on Instagram remains an image of him hoisting The Ascendant presented by Blue trophy.
It remains his lone PGA TOUR-sanctioned victory to date.
Nobody would be surprised, though, if that changes sooner rather than later.
