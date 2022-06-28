Five players on bubble watch into The Ascendant presented by Blue

Bubble watch season has commenced.

The Korn Ferry Tour awards 25 PGA TOUR cards upon the conclusion of the Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna in early August. The chase for spots in The 25 is set to build toward a crescendo over the final five events of the Regular Season, as preparations are underway for this week’s The Ascendant presented by Blue at TPC Colorado.

Moving down the Points List, another pivotal benchmark exists at the No. 75 position. Upon the conclusion of the Pinnacle Bank Championship, the top-75 players on the Points List will gain entry into the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, with another opportunity to earn a TOUR card via The Finals 25.

Players who finish the Regular Season inside the top-75 also secure full Korn Ferry Tour status for 2023. (Nos. 76-85 gain direct entry to Final Stage of Q-School; Nos. 86-100 advance directly to Second Stage.)

Here’s a look at five players on the bubble with five events remaining in the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season …