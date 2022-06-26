Winner's bag: Pierceson Coody, Live and Work in Maine Open

Pierceson Coody earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Live and Work in Maine Open, carding a four-round total of 20-under at Falmouth CC, good for a five-stroke victory over Jacob Bergeron.

Coody began the final round in a share of the lead with Maine native and Florida State student Cole Anderson, and the Texas alum caught fire with a 7-under 28 on the front nine Sunday. He cruised to victory from there.

“It feels fake,” Coody said after putting out on the 72nd hole in southern Maine.

With the win, Coody suddenly stands No. 31 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List. After just three starts, he is positioned to chase his first PGA TOUR card via The 25.

Here’s what was in Coody’s bag this week at the Live and Work in Maine Open.