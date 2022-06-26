-
-
Winner's bag: Pierceson Coody, Live and Work in Maine Open
-
June 26, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- June 26, 2022
- Pierceson Coody earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title at Falmouth CC in just his third start. (Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Live and Work in Maine Open, carding a four-round total of 20-under at Falmouth CC, good for a five-stroke victory over Jacob Bergeron.
Coody began the final round in a share of the lead with Maine native and Florida State student Cole Anderson, and the Texas alum caught fire with a 7-under 28 on the front nine Sunday. He cruised to victory from there.
“It feels fake,” Coody said after putting out on the 72nd hole in southern Maine.
With the win, Coody suddenly stands No. 31 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List. After just three starts, he is positioned to chase his first PGA TOUR card via The 25.
Here’s what was in Coody’s bag this week at the Live and Work in Maine Open.
First professional win 🏆@PGATOURU alum @pierceson_coody wins in his third #KornFerryTour start @TheMaineOpen. pic.twitter.com/xAtlPxWaOt— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) June 26, 2022
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth, 9 degrees
4-wood: TaylorMade Stealth, 17 degrees
5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus, 19 degrees
Irons (4-6): TaylorMade P7MC
Irons (7-PW): TaylorMade P7MB
Wedges (50, 54, 58 degrees): TaylorMade Milled Grind 3
Putter: TaylorMade TP Collection Juno
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-