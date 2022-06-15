Monday qualifiers: Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics

Greg Yates led the way in open qualifying for this week’s Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, carding 5-under 67 at Sand Creek Station GC to secure a spot in this week’s field in the heart of Kansas.

Yates, who hails from Mansfield, Texas, made five birdies against zero bogeys in his qualifying round. The Texas A&M product has made 93 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the 2015 Greater Dallas Open.

Yates, 31, played a full Korn Ferry Tour schedule in 2020-21, making 11 cuts in 39 starts and finishing No. 119 on the Points List. His best finish of the season was solo sixth at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club in early 2020. He has yet to make a Korn Ferry Tour appearance in 2022, but he is set to change that Thursday.

Also advancing from the Sand Creek Station site were Ryan Grider, Brian Campbell and Chip McDaniel. Each carded 4-under 68 and survived a 4-for-3 playoff, with Griffen Locke the odd man out.

Three players shared medalist honors at the Auburn Hills GC site, with 4-under 68s matched by Norman Xiong, Harry Hillier and William Kropp.

Xiong, 23, was an accomplished amateur player and competed collegiately for the University of Oregon, winning both the Fred Haskins Award and Jack Nicklaus Award as a senior in 2017-18.

Hillier, who hails from New Zealand, recently competed his senior season at the University of Kansas; he earned medalist honors at the Hawkeye Invitational in mid-April. This will mark his Korn Ferry Tour debut.

Kropp, who frequents the famed Goat Hill Park golf complex outside San Diego, has made 28 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, most recently in 2019. His best finish is a runner-up at the 2017 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS; he fell in a four-man playoff in which Adam Schenk emerged victorious.

Alistair Docherty carded 3-under 69 to secure the final spot available via the Auburn Hills GC site.

In all, 141 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field.

For all scores from Auburn Hills GC, click here .