Logan McAllister visits five states in six days, opens pro career in 5-under

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Logan McAllister carded 5-under 66 in his first round as a professional golfer, punctuated with four consecutive closing birdies.

If the University of Oklahoma product was fatigued after a whirlwind week – by any measure – his scorecard didn’t reflect it.

McAllister completed his Oklahoma career at last week’s NCAA Championships, helping the Sooners to a quarterfinal appearance; McAllister won his quarterfinal match against Arizona State’s David Puig, but the Sooners fell 3-2 overall.

The journey was just beginning. After the quarterfinal match last Tuesday morning in Arizona, the team flew to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night before returning to campus in Norman, Oklahoma.

After two days on campus, McAllister flew to Dallas on Saturday morning to help his girlfriend Addi Wagner move into a new apartment for a summer internship with the firm ISN in contractor and supplier information management.

“She started on Monday,” McAllister said. “We’re both starting a new journey at the same time.”