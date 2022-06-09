-
Logan McAllister visits five states in six days, opens pro career in 5-under
June 09, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
- Oklahoma alum Logan McAllister made four consecutive closing birdies Thursday at The Carolina CC. (Logan McAllister; Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Logan McAllister carded 5-under 66 in his first round as a professional golfer, punctuated with four consecutive closing birdies.
If the University of Oklahoma product was fatigued after a whirlwind week – by any measure – his scorecard didn’t reflect it.
McAllister completed his Oklahoma career at last week’s NCAA Championships, helping the Sooners to a quarterfinal appearance; McAllister won his quarterfinal match against Arizona State’s David Puig, but the Sooners fell 3-2 overall.
The journey was just beginning. After the quarterfinal match last Tuesday morning in Arizona, the team flew to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night before returning to campus in Norman, Oklahoma.
After two days on campus, McAllister flew to Dallas on Saturday morning to help his girlfriend Addi Wagner move into a new apartment for a summer internship with the firm ISN in contractor and supplier information management.
“She started on Monday,” McAllister said. “We’re both starting a new journey at the same time.”
After a day in Dallas, McAllister flew to New York City on Sunday morning in preparation for a U.S. Open Final Qualifier in Purchase, New York. He arrived on-site mid-afternoon, but Century and Old Oaks had already closed in preparation for Monday’s 36-hole qualifier.
McAllister woke up early Monday for an 8:30 a.m. tee time, but he carded rounds of 72-73 to miss a spot in next week’s field at The Country Club outside Boston.
He slept soundly Monday night, but the Tuesday wake-up call was 5 a.m. He caught a flight to the South Carolina Upstate, then immediately headed to The Carolina Country Club upon arrival in Greenville to scout the course.
With this week’s unique two-course, pro-am setup, McAllister played Thornblade Club on Wednesday in preparation.
He returned to The Carolina CC for Thursday’s opening round, his first competitive round as a professional. After a steady first 14 holes, with two birdies against a bogey, he caught fire at the finish.
McAllister can draw on the advice of several fellow Oklahoma alumni as he embarks on his professional career. A few weeks ago, Oklahoma men’s golf coach Ryan Hybl assembled a contingent of Sooner alumni in Norman for a roundtable discussion on life in professional golf. The group included Michael Gellerman, Charlie Saxon, Martin Flores, Quade Cummins and more.
No discussion can provide full physical preparation for a whirlwind week that includes five states in six days.
McAllister has a process, though.
“I don’t drink coffee; I drink Dr Pepper. That’s how I keep going,” McAllister said. “The caffeine and sugar get me by for 12 hours during the day, and then I go to sleep and do it all over again.”
So far as a pro, so good.
