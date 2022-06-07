-
-
NEWS
Korn Ferry Tour pros who qualified for U.S. Open
11 Korn Ferry Tour players advance through 36-hole Final Qualifying, earn tee times at The Country Club
-
June 07, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- June 07, 2022
- Matt McCarty made birdie on the first playoff hole at the Final Qualifying site in Roswell, Georgia, to gain U.S. Open entry. (Kevin Prise/PGA TOUR)
ROSWELL, Ga. -- Matt McCarty teed it up at Final Qualifying for the U.S. Open as part of a threesome.
He played his final 14 holes of the 36-hole qualifier as a single, after his playing partners bowed out during a mid-afternoon delay that included a stoppage due to weather as well as a medical emergency on the course.
Despite the inherent delays of playing as a single behind a threesome, McCarty didn't flinch. The 24-year-old Santa Clara alum made four birdies against zero bogeys across those 14 holes at his Final Qualifying site, Ansley GC - Settindown in Roswell, Georgia, including a 25-foot birdie in the twilight on the 36th hole.
The Santa Clara alum then made birdie on the first hole of a 3-for-2 playoff, as darkness quickly descended upon the Atlanta metroplex, to earn his spot in next week's field at The Country Club outside Boston.
The U.S. Open will mark McCarty's first career PGA TOUR start, hoping to get a glimpse of things to come. The Korn Ferry Tour rookie stands No. 48 on The 25, with 11 made cuts in 15 starts, and he'll aim to improve his standing at this week's BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX before he heads to Massachusetts to compete in his national championship.
"I think we all grow up just dreaming of playing in the U.S. Open and in major championships," said McCarty in the darkness after his pivotal playoff birdie. "Just wanted to give it a chance, and I'm really happy that I'll have the opportunity to play there next week."
✅ Drain a putt for a playoff— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 7, 2022
✅ Drain another one to get through
✅ FaceTime the crew
The longest day in golf had a storybook ending for @MattMcCarty21.
He is @USOpenGolf bound for the first time. pic.twitter.com/HDJdRWfyI0
In all, 11 Korn Ferry Tour pros qualified to compete in next week's U.S. Open. Here's a capsule look at how they got there ...
• MJ Daffue (No. 3 on Points List)
Final Qualifying site: Springfield, Ohio
Scores: 67-66-133; 7-under
Daffue shared co-medalist honors at his site, where eight U.S. Open berths were available. The first-year Korn Ferry Tour member has already crossed the fail-safe points threshold to secure his first PGA TOUR card via The 25, on the strength of a runner-up and two third-place finishes in 13 starts. The South Africa native has competed in 13 career PGA TOUR events. This will mark his first major championship start.
• Erik Barnes (No. 5 on Points List)
Final Qualifying site: Roswell, Georgia
Scores: 70-68-138; 6-under (advanced via playoff)
Barnes finished in a three-way T3 at his site, with four U.S. Open spots available. He made birdie on the first playoff hole to secure his first maor championship appearance. The Austin Peay alum crossed the fail-safe Points threshold to secure his first TOUR card at last week's REX Hospital Open; Barnes has made the cut in all 14 of his Korn Ferry Tour appearances this season, highlighted by a third-place finish at the Huntsville Championship. The longtime Korn Ferry Tour pro, who first earned membership via 2014 Q-School, has made two prior TOUR starts.Erik Barnes, 34, secured his first U.S. Open berth with a playoff birdie in near-darkness at the Georgia site. (Kevin Prise/PGA TOUR)
• Brandon Matthews (No. 6 on Points List)
Final Qualifying site: Purchase, New York
Scores: 70-68-138; 2-under (advanced via playoff)
Matthews finished in an eight-way T3 at his site, where five U.S. Open berths were available. He made birdie on the second hole of an 8-for-3 playoff to cement his spot at Brookline. The Temple graduate won the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard in February and is on the verge of securing his first PGA TOUR card via The 25. The Pennsylvania native has made two career PGA TOUR starts; this will mark his first major.
• Taylor Montgomery (No. 7 on Points List)
Final Qualifying site: San Francisco, California
Scores: 67-69-136; 6-under
Montgomery finished in a three-way T3 at his qualifying site; five spots were available. The UNLV alum finished No. 26 on each of the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season and Finals Points Lists in 2020-21, narrowly missing his first TOUR card on both occasions, and he has continued to elevate his game this season. The Las Vegas native has recorded eight top-25 finishes in 12 starts, highlighted by a runner-up at the AdventHealth Championship in May.
• Harry Hall (No. 11 on Points List)
Final Qualifying site: Roswell, Georgia
Scores: 71-66-137; 7-under
Hall finished in a two-way T1 at his site; four U.S. Open berths were available. The England native is coming off back-to-back top-five finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour, including a win at the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank two weeks ago, and he carried the momentum to Georgia. The UNLV alum also won last year's Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics. This will mark Hall's fifth career TOUR start and his first appearance in a major championship.Harry Hall shared medalist honors with Chase Seiffert at the Final Qualifying site in Roswell, Georgia. (Kevin Prise/PGA TOUR)
• Sam Stevens (No. 45 on Points List)
Final Qualifying site: Springfield, Ohio
Scores: 66-70-136; 4-under
Stevens completed his 36-hole qualifier in a four-way T5; with eight available spots at Brookline, no playoff was needed. The Korn Ferry Tour rookie earned membership via Q-School last fall and has recorded six top-25s in 13 starts this season, highlighted by a T7 at the AdventHealth Championship. The Oklahoma State alum finished No. 2 on last season's PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit. He has made one career TOUR start, finishing T55 at The Honda Classic in February.
• Matt McCarty (No. 48 on Points List)
Final Qualifying site: Roswell, Georgia
Scores: 71-67-138; 6-under (advanced via playoff)
McCarty finished in a three-way T3 at his site, where four U.S. Open berths were available. He advanced to his first career PGA TOUR event with a birdie on the first playoff hole in near-darkness. The Santa Clara alum earned Korn Ferry Tour membership via Q-School last fall, and he began his rookie season with seven consecutive cuts made, highlighted by a T5 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS. He has made 11 cuts in 15 starts overall.
• Grayson Murray (No. 90 on Points List)
Final Qualifying site: Rockville, Maryland
Scores: 66-72-138; 6-under
Murray finished solo second at his site, which featured four available spots. The native of Raleigh, North Carolina, has made seven Korn Ferry Tour starts this season, highlighted by a T4 at the AdventHealth Championship. This will mark his third major start; he missed the cut at the 2013 U.S. Open and finished T22 at the 2017 PGA Championship.
US Open Bound! @usopengolf pic.twitter.com/aLiSurmi48— Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) June 7, 2022
• Ben Silverman (No. 201 on Points List)
Final Qualifying site: Dallas, Texas
Scores: 64-69-133; 9-under
Silverman finished in a five-way T6; there were 13 spots available at his site. The 2017 Price Cutter Charity Championship winner has made three Korn Ferry Tour starts this season. The native of Thornhill, Ontario Canada was a PGA TOUR member in 2017-18 and 2018-19. This will mark his first major championship start.
• Fran Quinn (veteran member)
Final Qualifying site: Purchase, New York
Scores: 69-69-138 (advanced via playoff)
Quinn finished in an eight-way T3; five spots were available via the site. The 57-year-old advanced with a birdie on the second hole of an 8-for-3 playoff. The four-time Korn Ferry Tour winner spends most of his time on PGA TOUR Champions, but the native of Holden, Massachusetts, less than an hour from Brookline, inspired him to sign up for qualifying. He advanced through both Local and Final Qualifying to earn his spot in the field at The Country Club. This will mark his fifth U.S. Open appearance and sixth major championship start overall.Lori Quinn caddied her husband Fran to a spot in his hometown U.S. Open. (Courtesy of Fran Quinn)
• Kevin Chappell (Nos. 151-200 FedExCup category)
Final Qualifying site: Rockville, Maryland
Scores: 69-72-141; 3-under
Chappell finished in a two-way T3 at his site; with four spots at Brookline available, no playoff was needed. The PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour veteran has made 13 TOUR starts this season, playing on past champion status, highlighted by a T15 at the Corales Puntacana Championship. The 2017 Valero Texas Open winner has made 19 career major championship starts, highlighted by a T3 at the 2011 U.S. Open.
-
-