    Korn Ferry Tour pros who qualified for U.S. Open

    11 Korn Ferry Tour players advance through 36-hole Final Qualifying, earn tee times at The Country Club

  • Matt McCarty made birdie on the first playoff hole at the Final Qualifying site in Roswell, Georgia, to gain U.S. Open entry. (Kevin Prise/PGA TOUR)Matt McCarty made birdie on the first playoff hole at the Final Qualifying site in Roswell, Georgia, to gain U.S. Open entry. (Kevin Prise/PGA TOUR)