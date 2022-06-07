Korn Ferry Tour pros who qualified for U.S. Open

ROSWELL, Ga. -- Matt McCarty teed it up at Final Qualifying for the U.S. Open as part of a threesome.

He played his final 14 holes of the 36-hole qualifier as a single, after his playing partners bowed out during a mid-afternoon delay that included a stoppage due to weather as well as a medical emergency on the course.

Despite the inherent delays of playing as a single behind a threesome, McCarty didn't flinch. The 24-year-old Santa Clara alum made four birdies against zero bogeys across those 14 holes at his Final Qualifying site, Ansley GC - Settindown in Roswell, Georgia, including a 25-foot birdie in the twilight on the 36th hole.

The Santa Clara alum then made birdie on the first hole of a 3-for-2 playoff, as darkness quickly descended upon the Atlanta metroplex, to earn his spot in next week's field at The Country Club outside Boston.

The U.S. Open will mark McCarty's first career PGA TOUR start, hoping to get a glimpse of things to come. The Korn Ferry Tour rookie stands No. 48 on The 25, with 11 made cuts in 15 starts, and he'll aim to improve his standing at this week's BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX before he heads to Massachusetts to compete in his national championship.

"I think we all grow up just dreaming of playing in the U.S. Open and in major championships," said McCarty in the darkness after his pivotal playoff birdie. "Just wanted to give it a chance, and I'm really happy that I'll have the opportunity to play there next week."