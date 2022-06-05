-
-
Winner's Bag: Davis Thompson, REX Hospital Open
-
June 05, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
- June 05, 2022
- (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
University of Georgia alum Davis Thompson earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the REX Hospital Open, carding a four-round total of 17-under at The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation for a one-stroke victory over Andrew Yun and Vincent Norrman.
Thompson, who first earned Korn Ferry Tour membership via the No. 2 position on the inaugural PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global Ranking in 2021, carried a two-stroke lead into the final round in the Raleigh-Durham metroplex. After a 3-under 33 on the front nine Sunday, Thompson bounced back from two early back-nine bogeys with a birdie on the par-5 15th that provided the winning edge.
Thompson, who hails from Auburn, Alabama, moves to No. 9 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card via The 25.
"I'm speechless," said Thompson after draining a short par putt on the 72nd hole to cement his victory. "I don't know what to say. I've worked so hard, and it feels good to get it done. I battled some adversity on the back nine but finished strong. Man, this feels great."
Here’s what was in Thompson’s bag this week at the REX Hospital Open.
Driver: Titleist TSi3, 9 degrees
3-wood: Titleist TS3, 15 degrees
Irons (3-4): Mizuno Pro
Irons (5-PW): Mizuno Pro 221
50-degree wedge: Titleist Vokey SM9
54-degree wedge: Titleist Vokey 2022 Prototype
60-degree wedge: Titleist WedgeWorks Prototype
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #7S
-
-