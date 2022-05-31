Monday qualifiers: REX Hospital Open

Ryan Hall led the way at open qualifying for this week’s REX Hospital Open, carding 9-under 63 at Forest Oaks CC to secure a tee time Thursday at The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation.

Hall, who hails from Columbia, South Carolina, made nine birdies and nine pars in Monday’s qualifying round.

The native of Knoxville, Tennessee, recently completed his senior year at the University of South Carolina, and the tourism management major will strive to make his mark on Tour as he makes his Korn Ferry Tour debut in the Research Triangle. Hall also competed in last year’s 3M Open on the PGA TOUR.

Hall finished No. 11 on the 2022 PGA TOUR University Ranking, finalized Monday evening. He was a First-Team All-American in 2021, represented the United States in the 2021 Walker Cup and finished with the lowest scoring average in Gamecocks program history (70.59). By nature of his finish on the PGA TOUR University Ranking, Hall earns 2022 PGA TOUR Canada membership beginning next week, and he will be exempt into Second Stage of this fall’s Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at minimum.

Sam Love carded 8-under 64 at Forest Oaks to earn his spot in the field, making six birdies and an eagle while keeping a clean card. The University of Alabama-Birmingham alum has made 53 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a T9 at the United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI in 2015.

J.T. Griffin and Corbin Mills matched 7-under 65s at Forest Oaks to also secure tee times this week in North Carolina.

Ryan Celano and Jacob Bridgeman led the way at the Bryan Park GC qualifying site, matching scores of 8-under 63 on Monday.

Celano, who hails from Naples, Florida, made eight birdies without a bogey. The 27-year-old was born in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and played collegiately at the University of Florida, graduating in 2019. The PGA TOUR Latinoamerica member – who has caddied for Brett Quigley, Dudley Hart and T.J. Vogel – is set for his Korn Ferry Tour debut.

Bridgeman, who hails from Inman, South Carolina, also made eight birdies without a bogey. The recent Clemson alum finished No. 2 on the inaugural PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership – and entry into all 2022 open, full-field events – beginning at next week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD Synnex.

Bridgeman, the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year in men’s golf, recorded five collegiate wins, tied for most in Clemson history with D.J. Trahan and Chris Patton.

Dru Love and Varun Chopra matched scores of 7-under 64 and survived a 4-for-2 playoff to earn the final spots in the field. Falling short in the playoff were Ryan Elmore and Peter Knade.

In all, 189 players competed for eight spots in the REX Hospital Open field.

For all scores from the Forest Oaks CC site, click here .