Winner's bag: Harry Hall, NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank

Harry Hall earned his second Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank, carding a final-round, 6-under 65 at The Glen Club outside Chicago to post 22-under total, and then outlasting local hero Nick Hardy with a birdie on the third playoff hole.

Hall entered the final round in a share of the lead with Hardy and Davis Thompson. The Englishman was steady if unspectacular through the first 11 holes Sunday, making one birdie and 10 pars, before catching fire with five birdies in the final seven holes of regulation, including an up-and-down birdie at the 72nd hole. After watching Hall post 22-under in the penultimate pairing, Hardy – playing in the final pairing – forced overtime with a closing birdie of his own.

Hall and Hardy matched birdies on the first two playoff holes (the par-5 18th on both occasions) before Hall delivered the winning moment on the par-3 17th.

With the victory, Hall moves from No. 94 to No. 17 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, as he aims to secure his first PGA TOUR card via The 25.

Here’s a look at Hall’s winning lineup en route to victory in the Windy City.