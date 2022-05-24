Monday qualifiers: NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank

David Perkins led the way at open qualifying for this week’s NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank, carding 8-under 64 at Stonewall Orchard GC to secure a tee time Thursday at The Glen Club outside Chicago.

Perkins, who hails from East Peoria, Illinois, carded nine birdies Monday against one bogey, securing his first Korn Ferry Tour start. The Illinois State alum made his PGA TOUR debut at last year’s John Deere Classic, and he has also made two appearances on PGA TOUR Canada.

Perkins played four years of high school basketball and has interest in sport psychology. This week, he’ll put his mental game to the test against a stout field in the Windy City.

Colin Monagle carded 6-under 66 to earn his spot in this week’s field, making seven birdies against a bogey at Stonewall Orchard. The 30-year-old, who hails from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, made his Korn Ferry Tour debut at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club in 2020. He has spent time on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, in addition to a PGA TOUR appearance at the 2017 Puerto Rico Open.

Monagle played two years of college baseball at Jacksonville University, starting 16 games as an infielder, and he’ll aim to put his robust athleticism on display this week at The Glen Club.

Also advancing from the Stonewall Orchard site were Joe Neuheisel (5-under 67) and Jacob Bergeron (4-under 68).

Neuheisel played six years collegiately at Boise State, completing his career as a Bronco in 2021, and he is set for his Korn Ferry Tour debut. His dad Rick is a longtime college football coach, having patrolled the sidelines for the University of Colorado, University of Washington and UCLA, among other roles.

Bergeron survived a 6-for-1 playoff for the final spot, outlasting a collection that included Sam Triplett, KK Limbhasut, Ryan Porch, Kyle Kochevar and Andrew Ruthkoski.

Bergeron, who played collegiately at LSU, memorably carded 11-under 61 in open qualifying for the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation earlier this month, before learning that he had been awarded a sponsor exemption for the event, necessitating a withdrawal from the qualifier.

Ryan Linton paced the field at the White Deer Run site, carding 7-under 65 with nine birdies against two bogeys. Linton, 36, played collegiately at the University of Southern California and has competed on various mini-tours throughout his professional career. The Chicago-area native has made two Korn Ferry Tour starts, both in 2012, and he will relish the chance to return to the stage in Chicago.

Also advancing from the White Deer Run site were Anthony Albano, Jr. (66), Trey Shirley (67) and Jared Sawada (67). Shirley and Sawada outlasted Brad Miller in a 3-for-2 playoff.

In all, 140 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field at The Glen Club.

For all scores from the Stonewall Orchard site, click here .